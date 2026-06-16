Portland City Council Approval Clears Path for Women's Team to Call Fitzpatrick Stadium Home

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine today celebrated another major step forward for the future of women's soccer in Maine, following Portland City Council's final approval of additional dates at Fitzpatrick Stadium for the club's women's franchise.

The approval clears the way for the women's team to play its inaugural home season at Fitzy, giving the club's newest team a true home in the heart of the community and ensuring that the same energy, community, and matchday magic that have defined Hearts of Pine will help launch this next chapter.

"The response to the women's team has already shown how ready Maine is for this, and having the opportunity to play at Fitzpatrick Stadium gives us the foundation to build the kind of home environment this team deserves," said Hannah Sirois, Hearts Vice President of Fan Experience.

The women's franchise is expected to begin play in the USL W League in 2027. The league provides an elite pre-professional platform for top collegiate, academy, and aspiring professional players, helping create a bridge between the youth, college, and professional game.

"The response from this community has been extraordinary," said Sirois. "Selling out deposits in just one hour was more than a ticketing milestone. It showed how many people want to be part of building this from the very beginning, and how powerful it will be for young players and fans to see this team take the field at Fitzy."

Fitzpatrick Stadium has quickly become one of the most electric soccer environments in the country, with Hearts fans turning matchdays into a celebration of Portland, Maine, and the game itself. With the women's team now set to share that stage, the club is preparing for another historic first.

Additional details on the women's team, including branding, seating, ticketing, and matchday plans, will be shared in the coming months.







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