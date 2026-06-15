Match Preview: MAD v FOR 6.17

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC returns to Breese Stevens for the second match of its three-game home stint, ready to take on Fort Wayne FC in a Wednesday night matchup. Following a dominant 5-1 win over AC Boise on Saturday that saw five different 'Mingos tally goals, Forward Madison looks to continue to build off its attacking depth and create more dangerous scoring opportunities. With Madison just one point behind Fort Wayne in the standings, the 'Mingos look to secure the win and grab all three points at home.

LAST MATCH RECAP - MAD v ACB

Forward Madison controlled much of the early tempo, dominating possession in the opening minutes and quickly testing the Athletic Club Boise backline. Early chances by both Bolma and Gebhard set the tone. Harms made an important save in the 7' minute, and Toure held the defense firm against AC's counterattacks. The 'Mingos continued to build momentum with dangerous sequences and multiple corners, but couldn't find a breakthrough until the 39'. Off a corner from N'Goubou, Gebhard rose and buried a header into the top right corner to give Madison a 1-0 lead.

Madison nearly added another before the half, but the late chance was blocked. The second half opened up with a shift in momentum, as AC Boise equalized in the 50'. The match turned chaotic, but Madison responded in the 66' with a combination to Karamoko, who restored the lead. R. Carmichael struck again in the 71' with a brilliant solo effort to make it 3-1. Torres added a fourth in the 75'. Madison found its attacking rhythm with another goal from Toure in the 90'. After a competitive first half, Madison pulled away to score a 5-1 lead in its best advantage of the season.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the 'Mingos take on the Fort Wayne FC:

Home Field Advantage: Breese Stevens Field has proven to be a fortress for the 'Mingos this season. As Forward Madison returns to home turf for the second match of its three game home stint, the hosts will aim to set the tone early as they search for another three points in front of their supporters.

Torres Pulling the Strings: Forward Madison's Roman Torres continues to catalyze the 'Mingos in the attacking third, creating golden opportunities for his teammates. This Wednesday, Torres will strive to keep feeding dangerous balls into the final third and add to his assists.

Mr. New York: New addition Hakim Karamoko has wasted little time making an impact for the 'Mingos, finding the back of the net on Saturday to tally Forward Madison's second goal of the night. As Forward Madison prepares for Wednesday's contest against Fort Wayne FC, Karamoko will look to build on his strong start and continue delivering in the attacking third.

MATCH PREVIEW: MAD v FOR 6.17

SNAPSHOT: MAD v FOR

Wednesday, June 17

8:00 PM CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

USL League One Record

MAD: 5-4-1

FOR: 4-2-5







United Soccer League One Stories from June 15, 2026

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