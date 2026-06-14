Forward Madison FC Win in 5-1 Stunner Tonight at Breese
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC News Release
Forward Madison controlled much of the early tempo, dominating possession in the opening minutes and quickly testing the Athletic Club Boise backline. Early chances by both Bolma and Gebhard set the tone. Harms made an important save in the 7th minute and Toure held the defense firm against Boise's counterattacks. The 'Mingos continued to build momentum with dangerous sequences and multiple corners, but couldn't find a breakthrough until the 39th minute. Off a corner from N'Goubou, Gebhard rose up and buried a header into the top right corner to give Madison a 1-0 lead.
Madison nearly added another before the half, but a late chance was blocked. The second half opened up with a shift in momentum, as AC Boise equalized in the 50th minute. However, Madison responded in force. First in the 66th minute with a combination to Karamoko, who restored the lead. Ryan Carmichael struck again in the 71st minute, chipping the Boise keeper after a beautiful assist from Roman Torres. Torres added a fourth in the 75th minute as the floodgates opened for Madison. FMFC added the dagger when Toure buried a fifth Mingo goal in 90' +1. After a competitive first half, Madison pulled away to finish with a 5-1 scoreline at the final whistle.
"That's the team we want to be," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "Deep bench, and every player does everything. I'm really pleased with the performance overall and hopefully more to come."
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