Hearts Fall, 2-1, to Chattanooga Red Wolves at Fitzy

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Hearts of Pine battled back from an early deficit but fell 2-1 to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Friday night at Fitzpatrick Stadium, conceding a late goal despite a spirited second-half performance in front of 6,221 supporters. This marks Hearts' first loss at home in the 2026 season.

On one of the warmest and most picturesque evenings of the season, supporters packed Fitzy under sunny skies and summer temperatures, creating an atmosphere that felt more like midsummer than mid-June. Fans arrived early to enjoy the vendors, community events, and pregame festivities before filling the stands and bringing energy even before the opening whistle.

The visitors struck first.

Just two minutes into the match, Chattanooga's Pedro Hernandez found the back of the net to give the Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead. Despite the setback, Hearts responded well, immediately pushing numbers forward and creating chances of their own.

Portland nearly answered moments later when a corner kick sequence appeared to result in an equalizer, only for the play to be whistled dead before the ball crossed the line. The early opportunity energized both the players and supporters, who continued to push the team forward throughout the opening half.

As the half progressed, Hearts settled into the match and began creating more dangerous chances. Ollie Wright came close on multiple occasions, including a powerful effort that struck the post in the 34th minute. Drack nearly found the equalizer shortly afterward, weaving through defenders before forcing a strong save from the Chattanooga goalkeeper.

At the other end, Hunter Morse delivered another solid performance between the posts, making several key stops and helping keep Hearts within striking distance heading into halftime.

The breakthrough Portland had been searching for finally arrived in the second half.

After sustained pressure around the Chattanooga penalty area, Diego Gonzalez stepped forward in the 57th minute and unleashed a strike from outside the box that clipped the post before finding the back of the net. The goal ignited Fitzpatrick Stadium, with supporters erupting as Hearts leveled the match at 1-1.

Making his first start for Portland, Gonzalez delivered a memorable moment in front of the home crowd. No stranger to orange after previously spending time in the Houston Dynamo organization, the midfielder announced himself to Hearts supporters with a goal that shifted momentum firmly in Portland's favor.

"You saw what he can do tonight. He's only been here five days, so hopefully over the next five months we can keep getting him on the ball and start scoring goals more often," said Matteo Kidd, talking about Diego's first appearance with Hearts.

The equalizer sparked Portland's strongest stretch of the night.

Hearts continued to attack with confidence, generating several quality chances in quick succession. Wright forced another save from close range, while additional efforts were blocked at the last moment as Portland searched for a go-ahead goal. The attack looked increasingly dangerous, creating opportunities through quick passing combinations and aggressive pressure in the final third.

"We created so many chances. We've got to take one of them. But you can't play 45 minutes like that in the first half," said Hearts Head Coach Bobby Murphy. "You can't just try and pull it out of the fire the last 45 minutes all the time."

As the match entered the final stages, Chattanooga began to push forward in search of a winner. Hearts absorbed pressure for long stretches while continuing to look dangerous on the counterattack.

The decisive moment came in the 89th minute when Chattanooga converted a late set-piece opportunity to reclaim a 2-1 advantage.

Despite the setback, Portland continued to fight until the final whistle. Deep into stoppage time, Hearts nearly found another dramatic equalizer when a shot inside the box rattled the crossbar, sending a collective gasp through the crowd as supporters briefly thought the ball had crossed the line.

The final whistle brought an end to a match that felt far closer than the scoreline suggested.

"The fans here are very connected to the game. The whole match they never stopped cheering. As a player, that's what keeps you motivated and keeps you going," said González. "Unfortunately, we couldn't give them the result tonight, but I have a feeling these next home games are going to be good ones and we're going to build from here."

For Hearts, the result was a frustrating one given the number of opportunities created throughout the second half. After overcoming an early deficit and carrying much of the attacking momentum after halftime, Portland ultimately came up just short despite one of its more aggressive offensive performances of the season.

Still, the night offered plenty of positives. Gonzalez's first goal for the club, another strong performance from Morse, and an electric atmosphere at Fitzpatrick Stadium highlighted a match that showcased both the growth of the squad and the passion of the Hearts faithful.

"I thought we worked really hard. I think a lot of things we worked on in training this week, we showed," said midfielder Matteo Kidd. "I just think there were two moments that we could have done better, and we're building. It's just going to get better slowly. It's a long year, and I'm already looking forward to Friday."

Up Next: Hearts of Pine return to action next week as they look to respond on the road at Westchester Friday night.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 13, 2026

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