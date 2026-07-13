Match Preview: MAD v RIC 7.15

Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

After extending its unbeaten streak with a stoppage-time thriller on Saturday, Forward Madison FC return to Breese Stevens Field to take on the Richmond Kickers in a midweek matchup. Despite conceding an early goal, the 'Mingos fought hard to come back from the deficit and score a goal in stoppage time to take the Cup contest win. Against the Kickers for Bark in the Park night on Wednesday, Forward Madison will look to keep up the shot volume and continue to convert to pick up another three points at home.

LAST MATCH RECAP - MAD v OMA

Forward Madison FC earned one of its most dramatic victories of the season, defeating Union Omaha 4-3 after Ryan Carmichael's brace and Hakim Karamoko's stoppage-time winner capped the back-and-forth battle at Breese Stevens Field.

The opening minutes saw brief, equal bursts of possession as both teams looked to create chances. The physical play had fouls disrupting each side's ability to establish possession. Despite the 'Mingos tallying multiple chances on goal with shot attempts from across the front line, Union Omaha found the back of the net first after an unfortunate spell of hectic possession in the box. The hosts responded just four minutes later, when a well-placed corner from Geni Kanyane met Joshua Bolma in the box, who sent it past a line of Omaha defenders to level the match. With a tally on the board, Forward Madison kept up the pressure offensively. The next burst of success came in the 35th minute when Kevin Carmichael sent a long ball over the Omaha backline to connect with Ryan Carmichael, finding the left side of the net to put the 'Mingos in the lead. The Forward backline continued to lock down Omaha by clearing opportunities that helped maintain the advantage heading into the half.

The second half opened with equal possession. 'Mingos' Ryan Carmichael continued to build off his first-half momentum, seeing an eye-catching opportunity in the 61st. The Northern Ireland native notched a brace to double the lead just two minutes later when a clearance from Roman Torres drew out Omaha's keeper and left an open lane. JT Harms came up with multiple clutch saves, including a big block from a shot inside the box in the 68th minute. The visitors amped up the pressure on offense late into the match, tallying two goals to put the match level. The 'Mingos saw multiple dangerous chances on net in stoppage time. A deflection off Omaha's keeper landed at the feet of Hakim Karamoko, who sent the ball into the net to lift Forward into the lead in the final seconds of stoppage time.

The 'Mingos will look to extend their impressive unbeaten streak when they return home on Wednesday, July 15 to face the Richmond Kickers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the 'Mingos take on the Richmond Kickers:

It's a Breese: The 'Mingos have put together a stellar, 3-0-1 league record at Breese Stevens Field so far this season, having yet to drop a game in front of the Flock. With four matches left in its six match home stint, Forward Madison will look to continue its success and draw momentum from a vibrant home crowd.

Count on Carmichael: Forward Ryan Carmichael ignited the offense in Saturday's matchup, disrupting Omaha's backline rhythm with breakaway surges to net two goals and help lift the 'Mingos to the win. In league contests, the 'Mingo leads the team in shots and sits second in goals, proving to be a consistent force on offense.

It Comes in Volume: The key to success for the Forward Madison offense has been efficiency, continuing to see good chances on net to score four goals from three different players on Saturday. As the attacking unit continues to develop late into the season, Forward Madison will look to keep creating quality opportunities while showcasing its offensive depth through multiple goal-scoring threats.

SNAPSHOT: MAD v RIC

Wednesday, July 15

7:00 PM CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

USL League One Record

MAD: 7-4-2

RIC: 3-8-3







United Soccer League One Stories from July 13, 2026

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