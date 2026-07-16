Match Preview: MAD v NAP 7.25

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Fresh off a 4-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers, Forward Madison FC returns to Breese Stevens Field to take on FC Naples on Saturday, July 25. Defender Kerfalla Toure lit up the scoreboard in Wednesday's matchup, notching a brace in the first half to help lift the 'Mingos to the win as JT Harms tallied his fourth clean sheet in league play. As Madison prepares for its next matchup, the 'Mingos will aim to carry the momentum from their six-game unbeaten streak and pick up another three points at home.

LAST MATCH RECAP - MAD v OMA

With the rivalry trophy and bragging rights on the line, Forward Madison delivered a complete, 4-0 performance against the Richmond Kickers in front of its home crowd.

Richmond threatened early, earning the first opportunity of the night in the opening minute, but Madison goalkeeper JT Harms was ready with a big save to keep the match level. The Flamingos quickly settled in, regaining possession and controlling the pace of play through the opening stages of the first half. Forward created several dangerous chances early, including a fifth-minute opportunity after catching the Richmond goalkeeper off his line, but the Flamingos couldn't find the finishing touch. A strong corner sequence just a minute later created another attacking threat, though Richmond's defense held firm. Madison continued to show strong decision-making in the midfield, connecting passes across the pitch and building pressure in the attacking third. The 'Mingos maintained control of possession throughout the opening 20 minutes, including a strong spell of pressure in the attacking third, but Richmond's defense kept the match scoreless.

The 'Mingos continued pushing forward, and in the 29th minute, Kerfalla Toure sent a clearance down the left sideline that sparked a dangerous sequence. Stephen Annor helped build the attack before Bolma's shot was saved by the Richmond goalkeeper. Just one minute later, Madison finally broke through. In the 30th minute, Toure delivered the opening goal of the night, finishing Madison's first shot on target to give the Flamingos a 1-0 lead. Richmond immediately searched for a response, but the Flamingos' back line and Harms worked together to deny the equalizer. Madison continued to generate pressure with several corner opportunities, but the Richmond defense kept the deficit at one.

In stoppage time, Madison doubled its advantage. After another dangerous corner sequence that saw the Flamingos send numbers into the box, Jackson Castro's powerful strike was denied by the Richmond goalkeeper. However, the pressure paid off moments later as Toure rose above the defense and headed home his second goal of the night in stoppage time, sending Breese Stevens Field into a frenzy going into the half.

Forward Madison FC continued its dominant performance after halftime. Madison came out of halftime with the same attacking intensity, continuing to apply pressure, nearly finding its third goal in the 57th minute when Geni Kenyane delivered a dangerous ball from the left sideline toward the far post. The Flamingos were inches away from a finish, but Richmond managed to prevent the goal.

Just three minutes later, Madison's pressure paid off. In the 60th minute, Ryan Carmichael found himself one-on-one with the Richmond goalkeeper. As the keeper stepped off his line, R. Carmichael calmly chipped the ball over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net, giving the 'Mingos a commanding 3-0 lead.

Richmond looked for a response shortly after, earning a free kick opportunity in the 63rd minute, but Harms came up with another strong save to keep the clean sheet intact. The 'Mingos continued to control the match and added another goal in the 70th minute. Annor Gyamfi found the back of the net for his first goal of the night, with R. Carmichael providing the assist to make it a 4-0 match and keep the Henny Derby Trophy in Madison.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the 'Mingos take on FC Naples:

Climbing Up: The 'Mingos' dominant midweek win gifted them another three points and propelled them up three spots on the League table into fourth place. With the back half of the season approaching, Madison will look to remain within striking distance of the League's top teams as they continue their unbeaten streak.

Tour-AYE: Kerfalla Toure delivered the best attacking performance as a 'Mingo this season on Wednesday, tallying a brace to lead the 'Mingos to a 4-0 win. Both goals came from dangerous set piece opportunities early in the match. The defender also played a key role on the other end of the field, helping limit the Kickers' chances and hold them scoreless to earn another clean sheet.

Heat Advisory: Forward Madison enters the weekend on a hot streak, riding a season-best six-game unbeaten streak with four wins and two draws. The 'Mingos have found their rhythm on both ends of the pitch, tallying 18 goals while conceding just six and recording multiple clean sheets.

SNAPSHOT: MAD v NAP

Saturday, July 25

6:00 PM CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

Get Tickets Here

USL League One Record

MAD: 8-4-2

NAP: 5-10-2







United Soccer League One Stories from July 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.