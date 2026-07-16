Inaugural John Bellio Tribute Night on Saturday, Come See the Autumn Gold & Black in a Pivotal Match and Help Combat Cancer

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Come out to Ruoff Mortgage Stadium on Saturday night to enjoy a fantastic soccer match - Fort Wayne Football Club vs. Greenville Triumph SC - and support a good cause.

It's the inaugural John Bellio Tribute Night for the Fight Against Cancer. Bellio, one of the original owners of the club, passed away from the horrible disease in 2025.

"John Bellio was a powerhouse with every pursuit - business, soccer, golf, family, mentorship and so much more," said Fort Wayne FC's majority owner, Mark Music. "His passion for life was unmatched and the vacuum his loss has left is deeply saddening for so many of us. Honoring his life this Saturday night and every season from now on is a fitting tribute to John's legacy."

For every ticket sold to Saturday's match, Fort Wayne Football Club will donate $1 to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. In addition, Ruoff Mortgage will donate $5,000 for every goal we score.

Tickets for the match are on sale. Don't forget the parking lot if for prepaid customers only.

The lot will open at 4:45 p.m. and gates to the stadium at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. match at 6411 Bass Road.

For those unable to attend but still wanting to contribute to the fight against cancer: Click here.

Fort Wayne FC will have more in store on Saturday to help honor those combating cancer or who have been lost.

"John Bellio was a friend who I miss dearly, and an important part of the club," Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery said. "We wouldn't be here today without his vision, his passion, and his belief in what we wanted to build. We are thrilled to play a game in his honor specifically, and in honor of everyone who is or has been impacted by this terrible disease."

Fort Wayne FC is coming off a 2-1 road loss Wednesday to defending-champion One Knoxville SC.

Fort Wayne FC (6-3-6), which saw its 11-match unbeaten streak in league play snapped in the loss, remains in seventh place in the 17-team USL League One table and on pace to qualify for the playoffs. Greenville Triumph (4-7-2) is 1-2-1 in its last four matches.

There will be activities for the whole family at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, including free bounce houses in the FanZone, so make sure you get to the stadium early and check out everything Northeast Indiana's newest venue has to offer.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 16, 2026

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