Richmond to Host Charlotte Independence in World Fútbol Night Celebration Saturday

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Kickers return to City Stadium from their two-game road trip to face Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for World Fútbol Night today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

The Richmond Kickers endured a 4-0 loss to Forward Madison FC on Wednesday, July 15 at Breese Stevens Field.

The match marked Richmond's 22nd game of the season across all competitions.

Sam Layton recorded a match-high six clearances on the night.

Goalkeeper Yann Fillion continues to pace USL1 in net, recording a league-leading 53 total saves in the regular season.

Series History

Richmond currently holds a 1-5-0 record against Spokane Velocity FC all-time.

The two clubs last faced each other on April 11, 2026, with Richmond suffering a 3-1 defeat at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Tarik Pannholzer logged the Kickers' lone goal of the evening against Spokane Velocity FC this past April, finding the back of the net in the 34th minute.

Numbers to Know

10: The Kickers have had ten different goals scorers across their last 15 matches with Tarik Pannholzer and Josh Kirkland the two players scoring more than one, both recording two over the last 89 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

12: Saturday will mark Richmond's 12th home fixture of the season across all competitions.

16: Saturday will mark Richmond's 16th match in the USL1 regular season.

23: Saturday will mark Richmond's 23rd match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

53: Yann Fillion currently leads USL1 with 53 saves on the season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Kickers Release RVA Wildlife Kit

As their 34th consecutive season continues, the Richmond Kickers reveal the RVA Wildlife Kit - an homage to Richmond's favorite marsupial, the Virginia Opossum. The Kickers will debut the RVA Wildlife Kit against Fort Wayne FC at City Stadium on Saturday, June 20.

The Kickers continue to bring Richmond's uniqueness to the forefront of the kit design process, further integrating the club and the city through narrative-driven design.

"Pick Your Opossum" - a design feature that allows fans to purchase one of four uniquely designed opossum jocktags - provides an added layer of personalization for a bold new look.

The design's color palette draws from the animal's distinctive look, while printed heathered patterns reference the opossum's textured fur coat. Pink piping down the seams of the torso and references to the pink nose of the lovable animal can be found on the kit.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

Richmond returns to the road as they face Charlotte Independence on Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. EST at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. The action will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from July 16, 2026

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