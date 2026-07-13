Cosmos Welcome Corpus Christi FC to Hinchliffe Stadium

Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos return to USL League One action on Saturday, July 18, as they host Corpus Christi FC at Hinchliffe Stadium. The matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, presenting the Cosmos with an opportunity to continue building momentum as the season enters its final stretch.

The Cosmos enter the match on the heels of a strong week that featured a league victory at home followed by a hard-fought draw against Portland Hearts of Pine in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Although the Cosmos fell in the ensuing penalty shootout, the performance demonstrated the resilience and determination the club has continued to show against familiar opponents.

One of the biggest storylines entering Saturday's match is the growing partnership between forwards Chevone Marsh and Ajmeer Spengler. Marsh has found the back of the net in each of the Cosmos' last two matches, while both goals were set up by Spengler. As the chemistry between the two attackers continues to develop, the duo has quickly become one of the Cosmos' most dangerous combinations in the final third.

Saturday's match also provides the Cosmos with a chance to build on the positive attacking form they have shown in recent weeks. With confidence growing and new pieces settling into the squad, the Cosmos will look to put together another complete performance and continue turning strong play into results.

As the clubs meet for the first time, both sides will be looking to establish themselves early and dictate the pace of the match. For the Cosmos, defending home field while extending their recent run of positive performances remains the priority.

Kickoff is set for Saturday, July 18, at 7:00 PM ET at Hinchliffe Stadium. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Get your tickets to the match today https://tickets.nycosmos.com/event/cosmos-vs-corpus-christi-fc-myxpg1







United Soccer League One Stories from July 13, 2026

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