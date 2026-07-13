Corpus Christi Closes Inaugural USL Cup Campaign with 1-1 Draw

Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC closed out its group slate in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup with a 1-1 draw against One Knoxville SC on Saturday night before falling 4-2 in the post-regulation penalty shootout for the extra group-stage point.

With the Sharks already eliminated from knockout-stage contention, head coach Eamon Zayed rotated heavily throughout his lineup, giving valuable minutes to several reserve players while defender Jack Keaney wore the captain's armband.

Despite the changes, Corpus Christi controlled much of the match from the opening whistle, outshooting one of the best away teams of League One in One Knox 16-7 and holding a 5-2 advantage in shots on target. The Sharks generated several dangerous opportunities in the first half, including efforts from Bubu Medina, Javier Mariona, and Tomas Pondeca, but would enter halftime in a 0-0 deadlock.

The opening goal would arrive in the 78th minute for the Sharks, just two minutes after 18-year-old defender James Parks made his professional debut. The substitute delivered a perfect cross from the left wing that found Pondeca, who headed home his second goal for Corpus Christi to give the Sharks an uplifting 1-0 lead.

One Knox, however, would find the equalizer deep into stoppage time as substitute Nicola Rosamilia finished a cross in the 94th minute to force a penalty shootout. Knoxville converted four attempts to claim the extra point, while the Sharks were denied twice from the spot.

"It was a great performance by the team," said goal scorer Tomas Pondeca. "We came out and defended the house. We tied. It was an unlucky result in the penalties, but we'll continue to move forward and continue to trust the process."

Zayed praised the effort from his team, particularly the performances from players who had seen limited minutes throughout the season.

"I thought the overall performance deserved to win the game," Zayed said. "We made a lot of changes tonight. A lot of guys came in that hadn't played many minutes recently and I thought they did themselves a lot of justice. It gave me food for thought moving forward. A special mention to James Parks, who made his professional debut tonight and got the assist for the goal. Fantastic to see that."

Corpus Christi now turns its full attention back to USL League One play, where the Sharks will look to build on their recent run of form in the second half of the regular season.

Coming Up:

Corpus Christi FC travels to Paterson, New Jersey on July 18th in a USL League One matchup with New York Cosmos.

The Sharks next home match will take place on July 25th at Cabaniss Athletic Complex, hosting the Greenville Triumph.

Notable:

18-year old James Parks made his professional debut with Corpus Christi FC, while also recording an assist just two minutes after subbing on for Tomas Pondeca's opening goal

Pondeca's 78th minute goal was his second of the season for the Sharks

Veteran defender Jack Keaney wore the captain's armband for CCFC for the very first time

Corpus Christi caps their first USL Cup appearance with four points through four group-stage matches

The Sharks extend their unbeaten streak at home to seven matches across all competition

Goals: Pondeca (78')

Yellow Cards: Pondeca (1)

CORPUS CHRISTI FC ONE KNOXVILLE SC

16 SHOTS 7

5 SHOTS ON TARGET 2

1 SAVES 4

14 FOULS 14

6 CORNERS WON 2

1 YELLOW CARDS 3

0 RED CARDS 0

Story written by Nate Martinez, Corpus Christi FC Communications Contributor







United Soccer League One Stories from July 13, 2026

Corpus Christi Closes Inaugural USL Cup Campaign with 1-1 Draw - Corpus Christi FC

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