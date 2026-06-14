Red Wolves Shatter Unbeaten Home Streak with Bookend Goals

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







PORTLAND, ME. - The Chattanooga Red Wolves have bested the Portland Hearts of Pine with a final score of 2-1.

It's one thing for a team to say they're working on their weaknesses. That happens all the time. It's another thing entirely for a team to follow through on that statement and see marked improvement. Coach Mackenzie has declared the Wolves are working to repair their streak of early defensive lapses. As of the One Knox match, the trend was killed. As of tonight's match against Maine, it was reversed.

The Red Wolves cut into Portland as soon as possible. They demanded control of the field, pressed hungrily, and within 90 seconds, Omar Hernandez blasted a shot past the Hearts' Hunter Morse. While Portland reeled, Chattanooga encroached, shackling the Mainers for the rest of the first half. A header by Josh Ramos bobbled just right of the goal. Matt Bentley took two potent shots and very nearly earned another point for the pack. Portland was helplessly subdued. Out of the gate of the second half, tension escalated. Portland grew more fierce. They had taken multiple shots before, including a powerful blow from their star Ollie Wright, but all had been swatted like flies by the guardian hand of Jason Smith. This half, their precision increased.

In the 56th, their Diego Gonzalez took a shot that bounded into the goal. Taking advantage of the morale boost, Portland pressed again and again. For a moment, Chattanooga was squeezed tight, forced to endure a flurry of shots from Wright and the other Maine men. Amongst several others, Smith made four remarkable saves: two in one-on-ones against Wright, a swift slide, and later a flying punch, all to make a beautiful preservation of score equilibrium and to bolster the spirits of his crew.

When the onslaught died down, the Wolves were no less discouraged. They took the attack and rammed it back at Portland, locking them in their own third for nearly the rest of the game. A party of throw-ins and corner kicks, Portland became prey again as the Wolves circled. In the 90th, a free kick initiated by Wynand Wessels was jumped in by a waiting Pedro Hernandez, lifting Chattanooga back into the lead. The Hearts, determined to equalize again, made a few more efforts to turn the tide. Each was met with firm failure, and no desperation of theirs could decry the ruling of the final whistle. Chattanooga was triumphant. The tense match marks the end of the Red Wolves' brief stint on the road. They return home for a game against FC Naples on June 20th. Make sure to grab your tickets and make plans while you still can, and come on out to support Chattanooga's soccer team!







United Soccer League One Stories from June 13, 2026

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