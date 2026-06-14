Fillion Excels, Kickers Drop Defensive Road Battle in 1-0 Loss

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers completed their three match road trip with a 1-0 loss over Corpus Christi FC on Saturday night at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.

Richmond played a strong defensive game in Saturday evening's competition, highlighted by goalkeeper Yann Fillion's plethora of saves across the evening. While Fillion excelled at keeping the box secured, the Kickers could not find openings on offense.

Corpus Christi was led by Arthur Medina, who scored the lone goal of the match in the 73rd minute.

Breaking Down The Action

Fillion began his work early on Saturday night, grabbing his first of five saves in the 6th minute.

Richmond's defense excelled between three consecutive Corpus Christi corner attempts within the first ten minutes of play.

Corpus sent a shot high in the 14th minute due to intense pressure from the Kickers.

Richmond's first shot of the night came from the left foot of Darwin Espinal, whose 16th-minute boot sailed wide left.

Mujeeb Murana demonstrated strong defense in the 26th minute, boxing out an attacking Corpus Christi player and squashing opposing momentum.

A hard foul on Corpus Christi inside the box led to a penalty shot in the 31st minute.

Fillion made a diving save, killing the penalty attempt and keeping the score knotted at 0-0.

Richmond saw a pair of shots in stoppage time, but the Kickers were unable to convert.

Fillion shut down Corpus Christi momentum in stoppage time.

The two teams entered halftime at 0-0.

Dakota Barnathan came off for Austin Amer at the start of the second half.

Richmond continued to attack the Corpus defensive third early in the second half, but the chances were left unsuccessful.

Lucca Dourado and Landon Johnson came on for Owen O'Malley and Landon Johnson in the 66th minute.

Tyler Freeman entered for Josh Kirkland in the 70th minute.

Corpus Christi found the back of the net in the 73rd minute, taking the lead, 1-0.

Daniel Moore came on for Mujeeb Murana in the 74th minute.

Richmond's opportunities in the second half were left unanswered.

The final whistle sounded with Corpus Christi claiming a 1-0 win.

Notable Numbers

5: Fillion posted a game-high five saves in the contest.

9: The Kickers have had nine different goals scorers across their last ten matches with Tarik Pannholzer the lone player scoring more than one, recording two over the last 54 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

11: Wednesday marked Richmond's 11th USL1 regular season game of the season and seventh on the road.

17: Saturday marked Richmond's 17th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

45: After Saturday's contest, Fillion now has 45 saves on the year.

Series History

Richmond now holds a 0-1-0 record against Corpus Christi all-time.

The Richmond Kickers will face Corpus Christi twice in the 2026 season. The second of two matchups will be hosted at City Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. EST.

Up Next

Richmond will return to City Stadium after three consecutive road games to face Fort Wayne FC on Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for First Responders Night today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from June 13, 2026

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