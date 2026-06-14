Forward Madison Turns Chaos into Control in 5-1 Win

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward Madison controlled much of the early tempo, dominating possession in the opening minutes and quickly testing the Athletic Club Boise backline. Early chances by both Bolma and Gebhard set the tone. Harms made an important save in the 7th minute and Toure held the defense firm against AC's counterattacks. The 'Mingos continued to build momentum with dangerous sequences and multiple corners, but couldn't find a breakthrough until the 39th minute. Off a corner from N'Goubou, Gebhard rose up and buried a header into the top right corner to give Madison a 1-0 lead.

Madison nearly added another before the half, but a late chance was blocked. The second half opened up with a shift in momentum, as AC Boise equalized in the 50th minute. The match turned chaotic, but Madison responded in the 66th minute with a combination to Karamoko, who restored the lead. R. Carmichael struck again in the 71st minute with a brilliant solo effort to make it 3-1. Torres added a fourth in the 75th minute. Madison found its attacking rhythm with another goal from Toure in the 90th minute. After a competitive first half, Madison pulled away to score a 5-1 lead in its best advantage of the season.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD (39') - Gebhard

1-1 ACB (50') - Brito

2-1 MAD (66') - Karamoko

3-1 MAD (71') - R. Carmichael

4-1 MAD (75') - Torres

5-1 MAD (90') - Toure

Disciplinary Summary

(43') ACB Ricketts - Yellow Card

(49') MAD Bolma - Yellow Card

(53') MAD Kenyane - Yellow Card

(70') MAD K. Carmichael - Yellow Card

(90'+3) MAD Segbers - Yellow Card

Next Match

Forward Madison FC will continue its 2026 campaign at home on Wednesday, June 17, to take on Fort Wayne FC. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM, and the 'Mingos are aiming to tally another home win. Fans can support the Club by purchasing single-game tickets, season tickets, or shopping at the team's Merch Store!

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #4 McCamy, #6 Kanyane (84' Shannon), #7 Bolma (56' Castro), #11 N'Goubou, #12 Torres, #14 Annor (56' R. Carmichael), #17 Gebhard (56' Karamoko), #20 K. Carmichael, #23 Munjoma (79' Segbers), #33 Toure

SUBS: Flores, Hildal, Manske, Romanshyn, Shannon

ACB: #2 Ricketts (87' Sargis), #5 Ndiaye (46' Amang), #9 Brito, #11 Moshobane (65' Adams), #15 Yaro, #16 Crull, #17 Hanson (46' Oyler), #18 Kliewer, #23 Yehya (46' Kostyshyn), #25 Dengler, #66 Mayaka

SUBS: Sargis, Amang, Adams, Oyler, Kostyshyn







United Soccer League One Stories from June 13, 2026

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