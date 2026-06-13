Match Preview: 6.13 Mad V Acb

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MATCH PREVIEW: 6.13 MAD v ACB

SNAPSHOT: MAD v ACB

Saturday, June 13

7:00 PM CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

WATCH LIVE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

USL League One Record

MAD: 4-1-4

ACB: 4-3-4

SETTING THE SCENE

After spending some time back on the road, Forward Madison FC returns home to Breese Stevens Field to take on Athletic Club Boise on Saturday night. The 'Mingos will look to snap a two-game losing streak and secure all three points after a 2-0 loss to Indy Eleven last weekend. With a home-heavy stretch ahead, Forward Madison is well-positioned to build momentum and get back to winning ways in front of a lively home crowd.

LAST MATCH RECAP - MAD v IND

A rotated Forward Madison starting XI almost delivered a perfect start in Indiana, with Karamoko nearly putting the 'Mingos ahead in the opening 15 seconds. Indy also showed attacking urgency early, with Quinn stringing together several runs in the first 10 minutes. In the 12', Williams made a promising run, cutting in front of a trailing defender and drawing a yellow card for Torres to give Indy a dangerous free kick opportunity. Following Forward Madison's initial pressure, the play settled into a fairly even matchup. Indy saw a strong chance in the 18' when O'Brien delivered a ball into the box that found Williams, but Manske came up big to hold the score at 0-0. A minute later, Manske was called on once again with a near-post stop following a nice combination play by Indy. The remainder of the half saw plenty of back-and-forth action, and in the 28', Manske showed up for the 'Mingos once again to deny a shot fired on target. Another opportunity showed up for Forward Madison in the 30' after a buildup that started with Torres, but Romanshyn was unable to convert. Two minutes later, the 'Mingos held possession just outside Indy's box for an extended period but could not find an opening to break through. Rendon had a look in the 35', but Toure made an excellent tackle to keep out the danger. Toure then nearly put Forward Madison ahead in the 40', but his shot went just wide. Moments later, Indy responded with a quality chance, but Manske produced a diving save to keep the match level. After an evenly contested first half, neither side was able to find the back of the net, leaving the score tied 0-0 at the break, just as it was when the teams faced each other last season.

With 45' left in this Prinx Tires USL Cup match, Forward Madison looked to find a breakthrough. But it was Indy that struck first. Craig gave the hosts the lead in the 48', unleashing a header off a set piece to make the score 1-0. As rain began to fall, Indy built off that momentum and continued to apply high pressure against the 'Mingos. Indy doubled its advantage in the 54' when O'Brien pounced on a loose ball in the box and put it away to make it 2-0. Despite the deficit, Manske continued to tally several impressive reaction saves on Indy's corner kicks, including a phenomenal stop in the 68'. Forward Madison's best opportunity came in the 64', but a fresh-legged Gebhard was unable to convert. Manske was called into action again in the 76', leaving his line to prevent another dangerous chance for Indy. Moments later, the 'Mingos created one of their closest chances of the second half when McCamy got a hold of the ball in the box, but failed to capitalize. Castro generated another chance for Madison in the 81', but his shot steered just wide. In the 83', the 'Mingos saw a spell of possession in the attacking third, but Indy's back line held firm. With gas still left in his tank, Manske made a world-class save in the 84' to deny a powerful strike by Williams right at the net. Two minutes into stoppage time, Manske responded one final time to cap his outstanding performance on the road.

Indy finished with 13 shots on target and controlled much of the second half, but Manske's strong defensive presence held the score at 2-0 in favor of the hosts.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the 'Mingos take on Athletic Club Boise:

Closing Down at Close Range: Of Athletic Club Boise's 17 total goals this season, 12 have come from inside the box. The 'Mingos will need to maintain shape and discipline to limit dangerous chances at close range for the visitors.

First to Strike: The 'Mingos nearly found a perfect opening in Indianapolis last weekend; however, Indy Eleven ended up netting the first goal of the match. Facing a deficit, Forward Madison struggled to mount a comeback. The Flamingos have found success when they grab an early lead, making a fast start crucial in Saturday's home match.

No Place Like Home: After a spirited home victory against Corpus Christi on May 29, the 'Mingos have the opportunity to replicate that performance and deliver another statement result at Breese Stevens Field.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 12, 2026

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