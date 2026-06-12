Independence Look to Make Club History against FC Naples

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence will look for a club record seventh straight victory Saturday night, as they take on FC Naples at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Here is all you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, June 13

Time: 7:00 PM

Who: FC Naples

Where: American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

What We're Wearing: The Independence will be dressed in their home County Kit.

Watch: ESPN+, WCCB Charlotte

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League Standing

Charlotte Independence

7-2-2 (2nd Place - 23 points)

Last Time Out: 2-0 win vs. Union Omaha on June 10

FC Naples

5-6-2 (6th Place - 17 points)

Last Time Out: 0-2 loss vs. Sarasota Paradise on June 6

Shooting for Club History

A win Saturday night would give the Charlotte Independence a seventh straight league victory, which would be the longest winning streak in club history. After starting the season 1-2-1, Charlotte has become the storyline of USL League One, rattling off six wins in a row, including an enormous 2-0 victory over Union Omaha on Wednesday night to tie the current record.

Along with that, Charlotte remains unbeaten on home turf this season, posting a 6-0-1 record in all competitions.

Alvarez Take Golden Boot Race Lead

With six goals in his last six games, Luis Alvarez now leads the league with seven goals. The Honduran midfielder scored a worldie to make it 2-0 Wednesday night, something Independence supporters have become accustomed to.

Head-To-Head

The season series will quickly come to a close Saturday after the two teams met on June 3 in Florida. Charlotte blasted Naples, winning 5-1 to extend their winning streak to five. Luis Alvarez collected the first two-goal game of his Charlotte career, with Prince Saydee, Souaibou Marou, and Jon Bakero adding the other markers.

Naples won the other two matchups between the two teams in 2025.

Naples Out of Form

After starting the season with a flurry of wins, Naples has suddenly experienced a flurry of losses, losing four of their last five matches, including the defeat to Charlotte. The Florida side dropped three points to the newest Florida team, Sarasota Paradise, 0-2 on June 6. After falling to Charlotte, Naples turned to a change in net, starting Joshua Grant over Lalo Delgado. The goalkeeper situation will something to monitor heading into Saturday night. Something else to watch for - Christopher Garcia, the team's top goal contributor, returned against Charlotte from injury, but came off at halftime against Sarasota.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 12, 2026

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