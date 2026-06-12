Hearts of Pine Announce Transfer of Emiliano Terzaghi to Sarasota Paradise

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Portland, ME - Portland Hearts of Pine have announced the transfer of Emiliano Terzaghi to Sarasota Paradise. Terzaghi departs after making four appearances across all competitions for Hearts of Pine in 2026.

The club thanks Terzaghi for his professionalism during his time in Portland and wishes him all the best in the next chapter of his career.

The transfer is pending league and federation approval.

For the latest roster updates and club news, visit the Hearts of Pine website and follow the club on Instagram, X, and Facebook.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 12, 2026

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