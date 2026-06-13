Late Goal Not Enough as Paradise Fall to AV Alta

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







A 90th minute goal from Roberto Burlew was not enough to mount a comeback for Sarasota Paradise as they fell 3-1 to AV Alta on Wednesday night.

Sarasota generated several chances after going down by a goal in the fifth minute, having shots by Chandler O'Dwyer and Declan Watters saved by Alta keeper Djibril Doumbia. They conceded a second goal inside twenty minutes to go down two, despite showing promise in the final third. Sarasota nearly cut the lead in half in the 40th minute when a cross from Watters fell perfectly to Bolanos in front of the goal, but it was saved by a lunging Doumbia.

Sarasota continued to press in the second half, finding the opponents final third on several occasions but unable to convert. Alta made it 3-0 in the 76th, and it looked to finish that way until Be urlew knocked home a header in the 90th minute to make it 3-1, his first of the season.

Despite the loss, Sarasota had two players reach a historic milestone, as both Chandler O'Dwyer and Declan Watters reached 5,000 career minutes played in USL League One.

Postgame Thoughts

"Tough loss tonight against a very good team. We had a few critical lapses in our defending tonight and they took their few chances very well, all credit to them. I'm proud of our effort to press them for 90+ minutes, and we lean on that same persistence to recover and prepare for the matchup against league-leading Union Omaha this Saturday. We are looking forward to being back in front of our fans!" - Mika Elovaara, Head Coach

STATS TO KNOW

Anderson Rosa had 6 interceptions, 5 tackles, and 1 assist in the game

Jorgen Petterson had a 60% challenge win rate on defense

UP NEXT

Sarasota returns home to face league leaders Union Omaha on Saturday, June 13.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 12, 2026

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