U.S. Soccer in 2026 Without Breaking the Bank

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, Wis. - Whether you call it football, fútbol or soccer - the beautiful game is a sport played by and built for everyone, yet soaring costs of admission are leaving many fans stuck in the parking lot this year. Forward Madison FC has some solutions.

As the World turns its attention to the Cup, Breese Stevens Field is opening up its gates with affordable, local alternative options for watching your favorite national teams and players this year. Breese will play host to 30 free watch parties this summer in the Forward Club space across group stages, knockout rounds and the final match on July 19th. Additionally, three free USA match watch parties will be held on the pitch and streamed on the stadium's video board. Every watch party will include options to purchase food and beverage as fans get loud for their national teams. The full tournament watch party schedule at Breese can be found here.

For footy fans who are craving the stadium atmosphere of a live professional match without having to take out a loan, Forward Madison FC has you covered. $20.26 tickets will be available to purchase for any FMFC home match of the 2026 season through the entirety of the cup. That means fans can attend an FMFC match at Breese for only $20.26 even after the tournament is over as long as the ticket was purchased between June 11th and July 19, 2026. Fans can browse match options and purchase their $20.26 tickets for select stadium sections here as well as shop both FMFC and Officially Licensed US Soccer and World Cup merchandise.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.