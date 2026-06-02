Rodrigues' Loan Recalled by Lexington SC

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC announced on Tuesday that the loan of Braudilio Rodrigues has been recalled by Lexington SC, with the forward returning to the USL Championship club immediately.

"It was an amazing two months here, I had a lot of fun," Rodrigues said. "These guys (at the club) are genuinely amazing people. The environment where we all live together and hang out together. You're going to laugh, you're going to fight in training in a healthy way.

"I know everyone says that, but it's genuinely the truth. There are amazing people here."

It ends a fruitful partnership with Rodrigues having joined One Knox back on March 26 where the Portuguese playmaker hit the ground running.

In 12 appearances across all competitions with Knoxville, Rodrigues finished with five goals and a pair assists, including two goals throughout the club's historic run to the Round of 16 in the 2026 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

He capped off the loan spell with an exclamation mark last Saturday, curling in a goal to solidify a 2-0 One Knox victory over Greenville Triumph SC. Roughly an hour after the match, Rodrigues walked back out to midfield pitch at Covenant Health Park to savor one last moment with the club.

"It was really special," he said of the moment. "It's something I'll cherish forever"

For One Knoxville Head Coach Ian Fuller, he of course will miss having a player of Rodrigues' talent on the roster, but will miss even more the personality that fit in seamlessly with the rest of the locker room from the moment the loan began.

"It's very rare," Fuller explained of players coming in on loan and buying into a club. "I've been in this a long time and it's very rare for guys to come in and are team players who want to play and fight for the crest. We're so thankful (for Rodrigues).

"For him to leave our club that way (with a goal), I'm so thrilled for him. Everyone in the club loves him."

One Knox returns to action on June 10 for the middle of a three-match homestand when it welcomes Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (tickets) in Prinx Tires USL Cup action before a USL League One showdown with the New York Cosmos on June 13 (tickets).

And while Rodrigues may no longer be on the roster, he still feels a part of the club and will be paying close attention the rest of the way.

"I'm definitely going to come back, it's just two hours away," said Rodrigues. "I'll be cheering for them to win a championship because they have so much talent and I'm sure they are going to do it."







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