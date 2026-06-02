Richmond Kickers to Start Road Stretch at Loudoun United FC

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Kickers are primed to face Loudoun United FC on the road at Segra Field on Saturday, June 6 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The Prinx Tires USL Cup clash will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

The Richmond Kickers drew to AC Boise 2-2 in USL League One action on Saturday, May 30 at City Stadium.

The match marked Richmond's 14th of the season and ninth USL1 Regular Season.

Austin Amer and Lucca Dourado each tallied their first goal in USL1 action on the evening.

With the result, Richmond now holds a 0-0-1 record all-time against AC Boise.

Series History

Richmond currently holds a 1-1-0 record all-time against Loudoun United FC.

The two clubs last faced each other on April 1, 2026, in USL Cup play with Richmond claiming a 1-0 win at City Stadium.

Lucca Dourado was responsible for the game's only goal, fielding an assist from teammate Tarik Pannholzer and finding the back of the net in the 96th minute.

The finish from Dourado was the second of his debut season as a member of the Kickers.

Numbers to Know

3: Saturday will mark Richmond's third Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the season and the first on the road.

8: The Kickers have had eight different goals scorers across their last seven matches with Tarik Pannholzer the lone player scoring more than one, recording two over the last 45 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

15: Saturday will mark Richmond's 15th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

Richmond will travel to Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium to face AC Boise in USL League One action on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from June 2, 2026

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