One Knoxville SC Honors Local Icon with the Delaney Kit

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Beauford Delaney's influence on art and culture can be seen all over Knoxville, and that now includes within the community's professional soccer team. One Knoxville SC unveiled on Tuesday the Delaney Kit, honoring the renowned Harlem Renaissance artist and human rights activist who hailed from Knoxville.

"We are always looking to tell stories through our uniforms," said One Knoxville SC Managing Partner Drew McKenna. "Beauford's story is one of Knoxville's most amazing stories and we wanted to give it a unique platform with the Delaney Kit. Beauford Delaney had a positive impact on so much of Knoxville and beyond, and to be able to tell his story feels like part of our mission to celebrate our community."

Cultivated in a collaboration with the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, Regions Bank and hummel, One Knox's brand new third kit is now available online. It marks the first time that the club has released a kit that holds a significant historical meaning and it will debut on the field on Saturday, June 13, at Covenant Health Park against the New York Cosmos for 865 Night (tickets).

What makes the Delaney Kit special is that every detail has meaning. Drawing inspiration from Delaney's piece, "Untitled, 1963 ¬Â³, that celebrates his use of color and light, the kit features a white base with the crest, numbers and accents boasting a vibrant green and yellow color scheme. Delaney's signature that is synonymous with many of his works is emblazoned on the bottom right corner, opposite the Beck Cultural Exchange Center logo on the left.

"We are deeply grateful to One Knoxville SC for this extraordinary and for honoring the legacy of Beauford Delaney in such a meaningful way," said Beck Cultural Exchange Center President Reneè Kesler, "To see our hometown team take the field wearing a jersey inspired by his artwork is both humbling and inspiring. This partnership reflects the very best of Knoxville."

The Delaney Kit initiative not only shines a spotlight on one of the community's most influential figures, but it is also helping to bring his artwork home. Through every purchase of the kit online or at One Knox SC matches and fan events, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Beck Cultural Exchange Center's amazing efforts in preserving Delaney's ancestoral home in Knoxville and establishing the Beauford Delaney Museum.

As the marquee partner of One Knoxville SC, Regions Bank is also showing its belief in the renovation project with a $10,000 donation.

"We're proud to build on our longstanding community partnership with the Beck Cultural Exchange Center throughout this collaboration with One Knox," said Regions Bank Knoxville Market President Rob Stivers. "This initiative is about more than a jersey, it's about preserving the legacy of Beauford Delaney and inversting in Knoxville's cultural history in a way that will inspire future generations. We're also excited to continue that work through the additional community engagement in the days ahead."

Born on December 30, 1901, Delaney's talent and sense of justice saw him travel all across the world, from New York to Paris, but his story began, and will always reside, in Knoxville.

One Knox SC is proud to continue Beauford Delaney's legacy and give the community the opportunity to wear his story with the new Delaney Kit.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 9, 2026

One Knoxville SC Honors Local Icon with the Delaney Kit - One Knoxville SC

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