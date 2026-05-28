Abby Black Named Athletic Club Boise Community Impact STAR

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







At Athletic Club Boise, the Community Impact STAR - Service, Teamwork, Accountability, and Responsibility - is symbolized by a single purple chair inside our stadium.

That chair reflects both the eye of the falcon in our crest and the Idaho star garnet. More importantly, it represents the people and organizations who strengthen our community in lasting ways, those who show up for others, create opportunity, and help shape a stronger future for Idaho.

During our upcoming home match on Wednesday, May 27, vs. Sarasota Paradise, Athletic Club Boise will recognize Abby Black, former President of the Board of Directors for Make-A-Wish Idaho, and remains a dedicated volunteer who is actively involved, as our latest Community Impact STAR honoree.

TURNING COMPASSION INTO ACTION

About a decade ago, Abby Black attended Make-A-Wish Idaho's annual Serving Up Wishes gala for the first time.

What began as a single event quickly became something much more personal.

At the time, Black was running a charity golf tournament and searching for a nonprofit partner to support. After learning more about Make-A-Wish Idaho and the families it serves, she chose the organization as the tournament's beneficiary and has remained deeply involved ever since.

Over the years, Black has helped raise funds, grant wishes, support families, and connect more people across Idaho to the organization's mission.

But for her, the impact of a wish goes far beyond a single trip or celebration.

"Wishes really give hope and joy to families that have been in a tough spot," Black says.

MORE THAN A MOMENT

Each year, Make-A-Wish Idaho grants wishes for children facing critical illnesses across the state. But according to Black, many people misunderstand what those wishes truly represent.

"One myth is that the wishes go only towards terminally ill children," she says. "And they don't."

In reality, most wish recipients go on to live healthy lives, but during treatment and recovery, the emotional weight on families can be overwhelming.

That's where a wish becomes something bigger.

For many families, it creates a rare opportunity to step away from hospital visits, treatments, and uncertainty and focus instead on joy, anticipation, and togetherness.

"It's something for them to look forward to," Black says.

One wish that has stayed with her involved a four-year-old boy whose dream was to visit the San Diego Zoo.

"To see the joy and excitement on his face was just so hard to describe," she says. "He was just so thrilled with everything."

THE PEOPLE BEHIND THE WISHES

While wishes often appear magical from the outside, Black says there is an enormous amount of care and planning behind every experience.

From coordinating travel logistics to understanding medical restrictions and accommodations, each wish is carefully designed around the child's specific needs.

But beyond the planning, Black says the emotional side of the work is what stays with people most.

"We have boxes of tissue available at our board meetings," she says.

Even during joyful moments, there is an understanding of the difficult journeys many families continue to face.

Still, what stands out to Black is the resilience of the children themselves.

"The resilience I admire in these kids... so many people can learn from," she says.

BUILDING COMMUNITY THROUGH SPORT

For Black, Athletic Club Boise's support of local nonprofits reflects something meaningful about the kind of community the club wants to build.

She points to a recent experience with a Make-A-Wish recipient named Karina, whose wish involves attending a U.S. Women's National Team soccer match.

Through Athletic Club Boise, Karina and her family were invited to meet the team during practice, where players and coaches surprised her with signed gear, encouragement, and support.

"They embraced her, they loved on her...she was just delighted," Black says.

For families navigating fear and uncertainty, moments like that matter deeply.

"It takes an army," Black says. "Anybody that's willing to be supportive and reach out and help, it impacts those kids and those families."

RECOGNITION, IN CONTEXT

On Wednesday night, Abby Black will take her place in Athletic Club Boise's Purple Seat as the club's newest Community Impact STAR honoree.

The recognition honors someone who has spent years quietly helping create moments of hope for Idaho families during some of the hardest seasons of their lives.

Through every wish granted, every family supported, and every child reminded that they are not alone, Black has helped turn compassion into something lasting: joy, hope, and the belief that brighter days are still ahead.

To learn more, volunteer, or support a wish, visit Make-A-Wish Idaho.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 27, 2026

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