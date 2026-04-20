Cosmos Fight Back to Earn 2-2 Draw

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







PATERSON, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 19: First half action between the New York Cosmos and Forward Madison FC at Hinchliffe Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Paterson, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for New York Cosmos)

The New York Cosmos battled to a 2-2 draw against Forward Madison FC at Hinchliffe Stadium on Matchday 6. Forward Madison struck first in the 22nd minute with an Olimpico goal from Geni Kanyane. In the 32nd minute, Kanyane was shown a red card while breaking up a Cosmos attack, forcing Madison to play with ten men. Despite the disadvantage, Madison doubled their lead just two minutes later through a long-range effort from Ryan Carmichael, putting the Cosmos down 2-0.

The Cosmos responded in the second half with urgency. Ajmeer Spengler pulled one back in the 40th minute to shift momentum. Sebastián Guenzatti followed with the equalizer in the 50th minute to complete the comeback. The Cosmos pushed for three points, but the score held at 2-2. A resilient performance earned a point at home.

PATERSON, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 19: First half action between the New York Cosmos and Forward Madison FC at Hinchliffe Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Paterson, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for New York Cosmos)

MATCH DETAILS

NEW YORK COSMOS 2-2 FORWARD MADISON FC

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-2-3-1): Stephani; Puentes, Holt, Chavez, Noecker; Milovanov, Mendonca; Koffi, Spengler, Galazzini; Guenzatti.

Subs: Cabrera, Lacher, Bohui, Zielonka, Del Valle, Manzano, Morabito, Guarino, Backus, Materazzi. Coach: Corti.

FORWARD MADISON FC (5-3-2): Harms; Carmichael, McCamy, Humphrey, Kanyane, Edwards; Torres, Castro, Gebhard; R. Carmichael, Annor Gyamfi.

Subs: Machasen, Bolma, Ngoubou, Munjoma. Coach: Matt Glaeser.

Goals: 22 ¬Â² Kanyane (MAD), 34 ¬Â² R. Carmichael (MAD), 40 ¬Â² Spengler (C), 50 ¬Â² Guenzatti (C).

Sent Off: 32 ¬Â² Kanyane (MAD)

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 61% - Madison 39%

Shots: Cosmos 14 - Madison 8

Shots on Target: Cosmos 6 - Madison 4

Corners: Cosmos 9 - Madison 10

Additional Info:

Attendance: 931

Venue: Hinchliffe Stadium

Referee: Jeremy Scheer







United Soccer League One Stories from April 20, 2026

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