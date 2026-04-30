Hillary Xoumanivong Named Athletic Club Boise Community Impact STAR

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







At Athletic Club Boise, the Community Impact STAR - Service, Teamwork, Accountability, and Responsibility - is symbolized by a single purple chair inside our stadium.

That chair reflects both the eye of the falcon in our crest and the Idaho star garnet. More importantly, it represents the people and organizations who strengthen our community in lasting ways - those who show up for others, create opportunity, and help shape a stronger future for Idaho.

At each home match, we spotlight a Community Impact Partner and recognize an individual whose work embodies those values.

During our upcoming home match on Saturday, May 2 vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Athletic Club Boise will recognize Hillary Xoumanivong, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Idaho, as the latest Community Impact STAR.

Where it begins

For Hillary Xoumanivong, the work is grounded in a straightforward belief: every young person has potential, and that potential grows when someone chooses to invest in it.

"I believe that every child has limitless potential to do anything, to be anything, and to change the world," she says. "Any part that I can play in building a bright future for our community is where I want to spend my time."

That belief led her to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Idaho, where the model is intentionally simple. Young people - "Littles" - are matched with volunteer mentors - "Bigs." There's no credential required and no prescribed agenda for connection. The expectation is consistency.

It's less about programming and more about presence.

The role of one consistent adult

That approach takes on added significance in the current environment.

"Young people in our community are facing a real mental health crisis," Hillary says. "Many feel isolated, unsure, and overwhelmed. But we know there's something powerful that changes that - and that's just one consistent, caring adult."

The outcomes are measurable, but the mechanism is human. When a young person has someone in their corner, confidence tends to follow. Engagement in school improves. A sense of belonging begins to take shape.

Those shifts don't come from singular moments. They come from repeated ones - time spent, trust built, and reliability established over months and years.

What that impact looks like

Hillary points to a young boy named Kai as one example among many.

When he first entered the program, he was withdrawn and hesitant, shaped by experiences that made trust difficult. Big Brothers Big Sisters worked to meet him in environments where he felt comfortable, eventually matching him with a mentor named Josh.

Over time, the relationship changed how Kai moved through the world. He became more confident, more open, and more willing to engage.

There was no defining turning point. The change came gradually - through regular time together, shared activities, and a consistent presence.

"That's what we get to see all the time," Hillary says. "Someone just showing up, and how much that can change."

Where the need is growing

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Idaho operates statewide with a small team, supporting hundreds of mentorship matches each year. Even so, demand continues to outpace capacity.

Right now, the most immediate need is for male mentors.

"We always need more mentors," Hillary says. "But specifically, we need Big Brothers. There are a lot of boys on our waitlist waiting for that match."

The barrier isn't skill or experience - it's availability. The ask is relatively modest: a few hours a month, spent consistently.

A shared model: connection and belonging

The partnership with Athletic Club Boise reflects a shared understanding of how connection works.

Soccer creates a space where people come together around a common purpose. It builds familiarity, routine, and a sense of collective identity. In a different context, mentorship operates on similar principles.

"I think AC Boise coming into this community is so special because soccer brings people together," Hillary says. "You see people from all different areas of your life coming together for one purpose."

At Big Brothers Big Sisters, that purpose is centered on young people and their futures. When those two environments intersect - sport and mentorship - the result is a broader network of support.

Mutual impact

One consistent takeaway from the program is that mentorship is not one-directional.

"We hear it all the time," Hillary says. "Our Bigs say they get just as much out of the relationship as they give."

That dynamic helps sustain long-term engagement. The value of the relationship is felt on both sides, which reinforces the consistency that the model depends on.

Getting involved

For those interested in participating, becoming a mentor is designed to be accessible.

It's built around everyday activities - time spent doing things you already enjoy, shared with a young person who benefits from the consistency of that interaction.

"If you have a hobby, there are kids on our waitlist who would love to do it with you," Hillary says.

Beyond mentorship, the organization also relies on community awareness, partnerships, and financial support to expand its reach across the state.

Recognition, in context

On Saturday, Hillary Xoumanivong will be recognized in the Purple Seat - a visible moment within a larger body of work that is, by nature, less visible.

The recognition reflects not only her leadership, but the broader network of mentors, young people, and community partners who make the work possible.

It's a reminder of what tends to matter most in outcomes like these: consistency, proximity, and time.

And in many cases, that starts with one person deciding to show up.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 29, 2026

Hillary Xoumanivong Named Athletic Club Boise Community Impact STAR - Athletic Club Boise

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.