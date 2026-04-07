Rodrigues, Garibay Headline USL1 Week 5 Team of the Week

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The open road has been kind to One Knoxville SC as of late. With the club toppling the Sarasota Paradise over the weekend, it marked a 2-0 start to its four-match road stretch and already its fourth win away from Knoxville overall. Forward Braudilio Rodrigues and goalkeeper Johan Garibay were the driving forces behind One Knox's 2-1 victory on Saturday, and those performances were rewarded by USL League One with both picking up Week 5 Team of the Week honors on Tuesday.

Playing a part in both goals within a five minute span against Sarasota, Rodrigues was a man on a mission in just his third match with One Knox since joining on loan from USL Championship's Lexington SC. In addition to his 55th minute goal and 60th minute assist to Babacar Diene, the Portuguese winger also completed 22 of his 25 passes, won four of his nine duels and successfully drew three fouls.

With Rodrigues wreaking havoc on the attacking end, Garibay ensured those efforts would hold up on the other end. The One Knox net-minder was peppered throughout the night as Sarasota fired off 18 total shots, with seven on target. However, Garibay was up to the task, with six saves on the evening - eclipsing a five-save performance against Spokane in 2024 for the most in his career. He also completed 70% of his passes and had one clearance.

New York Cosmos forward Ajmeer Spengler was named the Week 5 USL1 Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball. The Player of the Week and Team of the Week are selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the league.

Rodrigues and Garibay's Week 5 inclusion marks the third week that USL1 has awarded Team of the Week honors to a One Knox player. Defender Jaheim Brown was included in Week 4 and Week 1, while John Murphy Jr., Stavros Zarokostas, Teddy Baker and Denis Krioutchenkoc all picked up Week 1 honors, with Krioutchenkov also named Player of the Week.

One Knox completes its stretch of road matches with a trip to Portland Hearts of Pine on Saturday, followed by a date at Audi Field with Major League Soccer's DC United in the Round of 32 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The club finally returns home when it hosts Charlotte Independence at Covenant Health Park on Saturday, April 18 (tickets).

USL League One Team of the Week | Week 5

Goalkeeper - Cole Jensen, Union Omaha

Defenders - Reudd Manin, Charlotte Independence; Jake Crull, AC Boise; Noah Powder, Westchester SC

Midfielders - Enock Kwakwa, Corpus Christi FC; Conor McGlynn, Westchester SC; Jonathan Bolanos, Sarasota Paradise; Jonathan Jimenez, Westchester SC

Forwards - Braudilio Rodrigues, One Knoxville SC; Pato Botello Faz, Union Omaha; Ajmeer Spengler, New York Cosmos

Bench - Johan Garibay, One Knoxville SC; Jake Dengler, AC Boise; Luca Mastrantonio, FC Naples; Blake Bodily, AC Boise; Nick Moon; AC Boise; Jefferson Amaya, Charlotte Independence; Kempes Tekiela, Union Omaha

Coach - George Gjokaj, Westchester SC







United Soccer League One Stories from April 7, 2026

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