Rodrigues Paces One Knox over Sarasota

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - Because he joined at a congested point in the schedule, Braudilio Rodrigues has participated in more actual matches than full training sessions with One Knoxville SC. No one would know that though with how well he has fit in with the club since joining on loan 12 days ago. And on a humid Saturday evening in the Sunshine State, it was Rodrigues who shined the brightest, contributing to both goals in a 2-1 One Knox win over the Sarasota Paradise.

"It's been quick, but it's been fun," Rodrigues said of his time with the club since coming from USL Championship side Lexington SC. "It's so nice to be able to come in and play a part right away. I always thank them so much for they've integrated me into the group and allowing me to enjoy my soccer. We know there are still things to improve but tonight we're going to enjoy the three points."

Coming off of an emotional US Open Cup outing days ago, it was a triumphant return to USL League One play for One Knox as it is now up to 10 points through five matches, with six of those points coming away from Knoxville.

"I tell the guys all the time that winning is hard on the road," said One Knox Head Coach Ian Fuller. "I thought we had pockets of play today where we showed a different class. We had to hold on in the end, but luckily we did, so I'm pleased."

After having the majority of the ball in the first half but with little chance creation to show for it, Rodrigues led the charge in what was an inspired opening 15 minutes of the second half for One Knox.

The Portugese winger opened the scoring with a goal in the 55th minute, and then provided the final ball five minutes later for Babacar Diene's first USL1 goal of 2026.

"He's still pretty much in preseason, but this is the type of play that made us want him," Fuller said of Rodrigues. "I'm so pleased that we're able to get this out of him because he is a special talent."

Holding over 60-percent of the possession through the first 50 minutes of the match, the goal that broke it open for One Knox ironically came after the squad withstood a spell of pressure on the other end from Sarasota.

Playing it out the back, it took eight passes to get the ball to the other with Mikkel Gøling pulling the strings for a lot of it and it was his cross to the back post that Rodrigues was able to run in on for the finishing touch with his left foot.

"Credit to Mikkel and Baba, they did a lot of the work for that," Rodrigues noted. "I just had to do the easiest part for the tap-in basically. I know if I put in the work and run into the spaces, they are going put a ball in a good position."

It was Rodrigues first goal in USL1 action, but his second in two matches across all competitions, having also provided the first goal last Tuesday against Asheville City SC.

He then was right back in the box with the ball in the 60th minute after a failed clearance from Sarasota. He quickly played the ball to Diene, who had his back to goal, but was able to quickly turn his defender and fire a right-footed rocket by the outstretched arms of Paradise goalkeeper Alex Sutton to double the lead.

"Baba is amazing, so I'm always looking for him," explained Rodrigues. "That was such a good goal and I know he will score a lot more this season. Hopefully me and the rest of the guys continue to find him, because we know he's going to be able to find us and run for us."

With the assist, Rodrigues now already has three goal contributions in as many matches for One Knox with four total chances created.

"(Braudilio) is really grasping the concepts that we want from him," said Fuller. "To score twice in such a short period time and create the chances he has, that's why he's here."

Sarasota grabbed a goal back in the 74th minute with Jonathan Bolanos able to get in behind the back line and win the one-on-one battle with Johan Garibay. It was the lone blemish on the evening for the One Knox goalkeeper, who made six saves on the night as the home side actually outshot One Knox 18-11 and had three more shots on target.

After missing the last week for international duty, Chris Tiao and Real Gill returned to the starting lineup for One Knox with Tiao playing the full 90 minutes, while Gill came off for Denis Krioutchenkov in the 76th minute.

MATCH DETAILS

LINEUPS

KNX: Garibay - GK, Tiao, Skelton - C, McRobb, Brown (Perkins 31 ¬Â²), Gøling, Caputo, Baker (Murphy Jr. 45 ¬Â²), Rodrigues, Gill (Krioutchenkov 76 ¬Â²), Diene (McLeod 88 ¬Â²)

SAR: Sutton - GK, Rosa (Krueger 72 ¬Â²), Valentine, Watters - C, Pettersen (Stretch 60 ¬Â²), Bryant (Tainio 60 ¬Â²), Rodrigues (Conway 76 ¬Â²), Walker, Cence (Bender 45 ¬Â²), Bolanos, McLaughlin (Karani 67 ¬Â²)

GOALS

KNX: Rodrigues 55 ¬Â²; Diene 60 ¬Â²

SAR: Bolanos 74 ¬Â²

DISCIPLINE

KNX: Rodrigues (Yellow) 34 ¬Â²

SAR: Watters (Yellow) 36 ¬Â²; Petterson (Yellow) 45 ¬Â²; Rosa (Yellow) 61 ¬Â²;

NEXT UP

Having played three matches in 11 days, One Knoxville gets a bit of a break before its next match as it shifts focus towards taking on Portland Hearts of Pine on Saturday, April 11. It will be the third of a four-match roadtrip for the club who will complete it against Major League Soccer side DC United on April 14 for the Round of 32 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. One Knox returns to Covenant Health Park on April 18 to face the Charlotte Independence (tickets).







United Soccer League One Stories from April 4, 2026

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