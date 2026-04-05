Late Push Falls Short in Naples Road Opener

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Naples, FL - Greenville Triumph SC opened their road slate with a tough test in Naples, falling 1-0 in the first meeting between the two clubs this season. Facing a FC Naples side sitting atop the table early in the campaign, Greenville battled but couldn't find the equalizer despite a strong late push.

The Triumph made two changes to the lineup from their previous match against Westchester, as Tyler Polak earned his first league start of the season in place of Patrick Seagrist, while Ezra White stepped in for the injured Lucas Meek.

The hosts struck first in the 18th minute when Andrés Ferrín finished off a cross from Chris Garcia, who continues his strong start to the season with his third assist. Naples controlled much of the first half, utilizing long balls down the left side and limiting Greenville's chances in the final third.

Coming out of the break, the Triumph nearly found an immediate response. A 46th-minute corner from Conner Evans led to a dangerous header that rattled off the post-just inches away from leveling the match.

Greenville began to grow into the game, making attacking substitutions in the 62nd minute with Castro and Agyaakwah entering for Lee and Beckford. Physicality became a factor as Naples accumulated 14 fouls by the 74th minute, disrupting the rhythm of the match.

A key moment followed in the 75th minute as William Akio made his club debut just days after signing on April 2, providing a spark in the attack. Minutes later, goalkeeper Seth Torman delivered the save of the night in the 80th minute, keeping the Triumph within striking distance.

"To get my debut for Greenville today was bittersweet-I'm happy to step on the field and represent the club," said Akio. "Unfortunately, it came in a loss, but I'm excited for what's ahead. I'm confident we'll have a successful season. I'm here to show Greenville what I'm capable of, and I appreciate all the support this club has given me so far."

The final stretch saw Greenville take control, holding 65% possession over the last 15 minutes and pushing numbers forward in search of an equalizer. Despite the late pressure, the breakthrough never came. The Triumph finished with just eight total shots-their lowest output of the USL League One season.

Greenville will now have two weeks to regroup before returning to action on April 25, when they face the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in Round One of the Prinx Tires Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 4, 2026

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