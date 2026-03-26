Fast Start Fuels Triumph in First-Ever Meeting with Cosmos

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph took on the New York Cosmos in their first-ever matchup, striking early and holding firm for a 3-2 victory at home.

It took just three minutes for Greenville to break through, as Brandon Fricke found the back of the net for his first USL League One goal of the season. The center back's finish marked his first goal since May 14, 2023 against the Richmond Kickers and stands as the fastest goal for the Triumph this season.

The early momentum gave Greenville control, but the Cosmos responded in the 25th minute. Philip Spengler leveled the match with a low finish inside the box, assisted by Patrick Bohui, to make it 1-1 heading toward halftime.

Out of the halftime break, Greenville regained the advantage thanks to a bit of misfortune for the visitors. A shot from Azaad Liadi struck the woodwork and ricocheted off Cosmos defender Jordan Chavez for an own goal, giving the Triumph a 2-1 lead.

Greenville continued to press, just one minute after entering the match, Ezra White helped spark a sequence that led to another goal. In the 62nd minute, Rodrigo Robles delivered a stunning strike from outside the box, assisted by Evan Lee, to extend the lead to 3-1. The goal marked Robles' first of the season and his first since September 4, 2025, while Lee recorded his first assist of the year.

The Cosmos found a late push in the 77th minute, with Nick Mendonca heading home to cut the deficit to 3-2 and set up a tense finish. Greenville remained composed down the stretch, navigating a physical final stretch that included multiple cautions and four minutes of stoppage time.

With a fast start and contributions across the lineup, Greenville Triumph earned a statement win in a historic first meeting between the two clubs. The Triumph will have a quick turnaround playing back at home Sunday March 29th against Westchester SC.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 25, 2026

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