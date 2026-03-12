Triumph Sign Midfielder Ezra White

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC have signed midfielder Ezra White to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval.

White joins the Triumph after a standout collegiate career at College of Charleston. In 2025, he earned United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region Second Team and All-CAA Third Team honors after appearing in 17 matches with 16 starts, recording four assists and logging 1,418 minutes.

During his junior season in 2024, White was named All-CAA Second Team after leading the Colonial Athletic Association with 10 assists, ranking fourth in the NCAA.

A local product, White starred at Daniel High School, helping lead the program to a 2022 state championship while earning Clash of the Carolinas MVP, two All-State selections, and Region Player of the Year honors.

White now joins the Triumph midfield as the club continues preparations for the 2026 season.







