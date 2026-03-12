Bubu Medina Earns First Professional Contract, Returns to Corpus Christi FC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed midfielder Arthur "Bubu" Medina to a 45-day contract ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

This is Medina's first professional contract. Medina spent the 2024 and 2025 summers in Corpus Christi playing for the Sharks. He was instrumental to the team's success in the center midfield role. After winning the Lone Star Division in 2024, Medina got his first chance to play in the U.S. Open Cup in 2025. Medina is very much a team first player, having stepped into several positions to fill in for injured players.

"It is an absolute honor to sign my first professional contract with this amazing club in this beautiful city," Medina said. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and to make my lifetime dream finally come true. I'm ready to give it my all and showcase what I can bring to the table."

Medina played four years of Division One college soccer across three universities. Out of high school, he committed to staying in his hometown and played for University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He played in 32 matches across two seasons, starting in six matches. In 2023 he transferred to Utah Tech University where he started 14 matches and played in 17 total matches. For his final collegiate season, he transferred once more to Lipscomb University. Medina started all 15 matches and scored his first two collegiate goals.

Assistant Coach Manuel Iwabuchi was Medina's coach in USL League Two.

"It's a true pleasure to see Bubu sign his first pro contract," Iwabuchi said. "A player who is an expert in doing the little things right both on and off the field. He isn't a glamour player that will draw headlines, but a glue player that will do the dirty work in the trenches for the success of his team. On top of all he can do on the pitch, Bubu is extremely deserving of making it to the pro stage through his tireless work ethic and willingness to go above and beyond. I'm so happy for him and all his family in Las Vegas that I know can't wait to see him fulfill his dream!"

Medina most recently played for Sin City FC in the National Independent Soccer Association.







