Corpus Christi FC Signs Trinidadian Defender Shannon Gomez

Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed defender Shannon Gomez ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Gomez has a plethora of pro experience having played 184 matches in USL Championship with Sacramento Republic FC and San Antonio FC. He has a championship under his belt winning USL Championship with SAFC in 2022.

"I'm grateful and honored for the opportunity to join Corpus Christi FC. Excited for the journey ahead and to help the team succeed," Gomez said.

Gomez has become an option for the Trinidad and Tobago Men's National Team. He featured for the youth teams beginning in 2012. He broke into the first team in 2015 and has made several appearances since, including in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

"Shannon is a massive signing for the club," Assistant Coach Manuel Iwabuchi said. "With an impressive resume highlighted by a USL Championship title in 2022 with San Antonio FC, Shannon brings quality, experience, and leadership to a stout backline. Much like with bringing Bill (Hamid) in, Shannon gives us a great foundation as a first-year club by setting an example as a great professional for our rookies and young guys. We can't wait for the fans to see Shannon in Sharks' colors!"

Gomez turned pro at the age of 18 in his home nation of Trinidad and Tobago. He signed for W Connection FC in TT Premier Football League. He played two seasons and helped his team on a run during the 2015-2016 CONCACAF Champions League. Gomez's play didn't go unnoticed because he would sign with New York City FC in 2016.

NYCFC loaned Gomez out to Pittsburgh Riverhounds where he played 10 matches before returning to New York. Following his contract with NYCFC, Gomez made the permanent move to the USL Championship, joining Sacramento Republic FC in 2018. He became a consistent presence in the squad in 86 matches, recording five assists.

Gomez signed with SAFC before the 2022 season and played four seasons up I-37 before coming to Corpus Christi. He played in 98 matches, earning two goals and eight assists.







