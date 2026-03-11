A Win for the Inland Northwest: Professional Soccer Residency Brings Economic Stimulus, Youth Opportunity, and Global Exposure to Spokane

Aequus Sports, LLC, the ownership entity of Spokane Velocity FC and Spokane Zephyr FC, is excited to share further details about the economic and community impact of hosting MLS club Seattle Sounders FC and NWSL club Seattle Reign FC for four soccer matches in the coming weeks.

With Lumen Field undergoing preparations for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup™, the Sounders and Reign are heading across the Cascades to bring elite competition to ONE Spokane Stadium. The schedule kicks off with an international clash as the Sounders host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on March 18 at 8pm. Following this, Seattle Reign FC will take over the pitch for three regular-season NWSL matches against the Kansas City Current (March 25 at 6pm), Racing Louisville FC (March 28 at 3:30pm), and Denver Summit FC (April 4 at 5:45pm).

Economic Impact: A Win for Spokane's Local Economy

The arrival of these franchises is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy. With thousands of fans, teams, staff, and media traveling to Spokane, the hospitality and retail sectors are bracing for a surge in activity. These matches are projected to fill hotel rooms and drive foot traffic to downtown businesses, further showcasing Spokane's capability to host major sporting events and establishing the city as a premier destination for regional tourism.

Celebrating Spokane Public Schools

At its heart, ONE Spokane Stadium is a community asset, and these matches will pay homage to the local students who call the stadium home. In a special collaboration with Spokane Public Schools (SPS), students will be the stars of the show during the following on-field festivities:

March 18, Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16:

Ceremony Escorts: Ferris High School Boys' Varsity Soccer Team & Lewis & ClarkHigh School Boys' Varsity Soccer Team

Ball Retrievers: North Central High School Boys' Soccer Team

March 25, Seattle Reign vs. Kansas City Current

Ball Retrievers: Shadle Park High School Girls' Soccer Team

April 4, Seattle Reign vs. Denver Summit FC

Ball Retrievers: Rogers High School Girls' Soccer Team

This partnership ensures that while the matches are professional, the spirit remains rooted in the Spokane community and the schools that helped build the stadium's foundation. Other gameday roles

will feature local youth soccer clubs including the 90+ Project, Coeur d'Alene Sting, Spokane Shadow, and WE Surf.

"At Aequus Sports, our mission is to elevate the beautiful game while staying rooted in our community," said Katie Harnetiaux, President of Aequus Sports. "We are especially proud to partner with Spokane Public Schools to give local students a front-row seat to professional soccer history. From the ball retrievers to the pregame ceremonies, this is about more than just a match - it's about the significant investments our city has made to ensure every fan and student feels the energy of elite competition."

USWNT Stars Shine in the Inland Northwest

Spokane soccer fans will have the rare opportunity to see some of the nation's best talent up close during the three-match Reign residency. Current U.S. Women's National Team members on the participating teams include Jordyn Bugg (Reign FC), Claudia Dickey (Reign FC), Madeline Dahlien (Reign FC), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC), and Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current). Seeing these elite athletes compete at ONE Spokane Stadium highlights the growth of women's professional soccer and provides a local stage for the heroes of the national team.

International Exposure & Global Conversations

The Concacaf Champions Cup match on March 18 places Spokane firmly on the global soccer map. As one of the most prestigious tournaments in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, the match provides Spokane with unprecedented international exposure. With the Sounders (the first MLS club to win the modern iteration of this tournament in 2022) competing on a global stage from the downtown Spokane stadium, the city's FIFA-certified facility and passionate soccer culture will be broadcast to audiences worldwide.

"It is a historic honor to host these iconic clubs and the world-class talent of the USWNT right here in the Inland Northwest," said Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown. "From the economic boost of visiting fans to the pride of seeing our own Spokane Public Schools students participate in the pregame ceremonies, these matches represent the very best of our city. We're excited to share the energy of ONE Spokane Stadium with a global audience."

Tickets for all matches are available via TicketsWest. Fans are encouraged to act fast, as the intimate setting of ONE Spokane Stadium (approx. 5,100 capacity) offers a unique, intimate atmosphere that is unlike any professional soccer experience nationwide.

About ONE Spokane Stadium

ONE Spokane Stadium is a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment facility located in downtown Spokane, Washington. The stadium hosts Spokane Zephyr FC soccer matches, Spokane Velocity FC soccer matches, Spokane Public Schools athletic events, and entertainment experiences hosted by the Public Facilities District. Significant design enhancements and financial investments were made

by Aequus Sports and the Spokane Public Facilities District to achieve FIFA-quality certification for the playing surface, along with additional improvements made to upgrade lighting, locker rooms, hospitality areas, and digital media assets to be eligible to host world-class soccer events. It is the only other FIFA-certified soccer pitch in Washington State outside Lumen Field in Seattle.







