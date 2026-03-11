Springer's Jewelers Named Official Timekeeper, Preferred Jeweler, and Dirigo Partner of Hearts of Pine

Springer's Jewelers and Hearts of Pine today announced a new partnership naming Springer's the professional soccer club's official timekeeper, preferred jeweler, and a top-tier Dirigo Partner. The partnership brings together two Portland-rooted organizations that celebrate achievement-on the field, in the community, and throughout life's milestones.

Founded in 1870, Springer's Jewelers has marked generations of milestones across Maine, reinforcing its association with time, legacy, and celebration. As a top-tier corporate partner, Springer's will maintain a multi-year presence at Portland's Fitzpatrick Stadium, and they will partner with the club on special offers, bespoke jewelry and watches, and other fun collaborations for Hearts fans to enjoy.

"For 156 years, families have trusted Springer's to be part of their most important celebrations," said Lilly Mullen, CEO and fourth-generation owner of Springer's Jewelers. "Hearts of Pine shares our belief in building something lasting for Maine. We are proud to stand alongside them and support a team that is creating excitement and connection across our state."

Springer's Jewelers has deep roots in Portland and a long history of bringing people together through shared experiences and celebrations. The partnership reflects a shared belief in investing in the city's future and playing an active role in the energy and growth of Portland's community.

"We are thrilled to have Springer's along for the ride as we create memories that Mainers will celebrate for generations," said Kevin Schohl, Hearts of Pine club president. "As a Dirigo Partner, Springer's will have a front row seat for our major milestones, and we look forward to celebrating many big moments together."

Springer's Jewelers is proud to be at the center of celebrations big and small. As Maine's oldest operating jewelry store and one of the nation's most enduring fine jewelers, Springer's looks forward to supporting the Hearts of Pine team, players, and fans alike-celebrating milestones and marking achievements both on and off the field.







