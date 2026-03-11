Triumph Bring Back Rodrigo Robles on New Contract for 2026
Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC News Release
Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC has signed Rodrigo Robles to a new deal, bringing the Spanish international back for his third season with the club. Robles joins a group of 12 previously-announced returnees to the squad ahead of the 2026 season.
Robles was a key contributor during the 2025 campaign, appearing in 25 matches (23 starts). He logged 1,750 minutes on the pitch while recording five goals, including two during the club's USL Jägermeister Cup run, and finished second on the team in assists with five. His consistency and attacking presence made him a staple in the Triumph lineup throughout the season. The midfielder first joined Greenville midway through the 2024 season, where he played nine matches and logged 299 minutes as he quickly adapted to the squad.
Robles' return adds experience, creativity, and continuity in the attack as Triumph SC prepares for the 2026 season.
