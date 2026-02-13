Defender Daniel Wu Returns to the Triumph

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC has signed free agent and former Triumph defender Daniel Wu pending league and federation approval, welcoming him back to Greenville after being transferred to USL Championship's Lexington SC ahead of the 2025 season.

Wu appeared in eight matches for Lexington, making five starts and logging 412 minutes. Previously with the Triumph, he recorded 901 minutes across 13 matches (10 starts) in 2024. During his rookie season with the Triumph in 2023, Wu played in 21 matches, made seven starts, scored once, and logged 722 minutes. Prior to turning pro, Wu was a two-time All-Big East player and 2022 All-American at Georgetown.

The Cary, North Carolina native will come back to Greenville adding experience, depth, and familiarity to a veteran back line that features seven returnees.







United Soccer League One Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.