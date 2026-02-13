Forward Madison FC Signs Keeper JT Harms for 2026 Season

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Wisconsin-native Goalkeeper, JT Harms, pending league and federation approval. Originally from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, the 23-year-old has already shown incredible promise through his young career as a Keeper.

"We're excited to add JT to the group for 2026. He excelled playing in big games throughout his college career at Indiana and earned valuable professional minutes with North Texas SC last season," said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "He has all the technical skills we look for in a goalkeeper, combined with the personality needed to play the position at a high level."

Harms trained with MLS club, Columbus Crew SC, in 2019 while he played for their academy team. In his first campaign with the academy, he started in all 11 matches and saved 85% of shots faced. Similarly, the following year he started in all 23 matches, finishing with a .920 save average.

Harms' excellence between the sticks garnered him an invitation to the Generation Adidas International MLS Elite Goalkeeper Program in Germany as well as inclusion in the U.S. Youth National Team system.

"JT is a solid goalkeeper with professional experience and a great college background," Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser, said. "He's steady, dependable and offers a terrific presence and personality to our backline. It's great to bring a Wisconsin guy home to our state's professional soccer organization and we look forward to big moments from him this season."

In 2020 Harms began attending Duke University. He appeared in five matches for the Blue Devils over his freshman and sophomore years. He started in four matches, tallying two shutouts and one combined shutout.

Following his time at Duke, Harms transferred to Indiana University in 2022 where he dominated for three years, captaining the team in his final two. He started in 62 of 63 appearances for the Hoosiers, recording a .97 goals-against average, contributing to 19 clean sheets and tallying 165 saves. He led his team to becoming the NCAA College Cup winners, the Big Ten Tournament Champions, two-time Big Ten Regular Season Champions and earning himself two-time All Big Ten Second-Team honors.

Harms signed his first professional contract with MLS NEXT Pro club, North Texas SC, in 2025. He played the full 90' in 16 matches and helped lead his team to the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs. With these crucial professional minutes under his belt and his career on the rise, Harms stands to anchor the FMFC backline in the 2026 season.

"Wisconsin is my DNA- it's where I fell in love with the game," said Harms. "The opportunity to come home and represent my friends, family, and state is an incredible privilege. I will give everything I have to the club and I am looking forward to sharing many special nights at Breese Stevens with our fans!"

Harms will travel with the team to Knoxville next month as they kick off their 2026 USL League One season on the road. The Mingos will host their Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the Club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field. Fans can support the club and explore season ticket options as well as flex plan ticket offerings for the 2026 season.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.