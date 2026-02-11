Forward Madison FC Signs Attacking Midfielder Roman Torres for 2026 Season

Published on February 11, 2026

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed former Minnesota United FC II Midfielder, Roman Torres, pending league and federation approval. A rising prospect with significant professional experience, Torres brings further quality to the FMFC offense in 2026.

"We're delighted to add Roman to the roster for 2026," said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "He's a well-rounded midfielder who will set the tone with and without the ball. He showed his quality in the USL Championship and MLS NEXT Pro last season, and we believe he'll quickly establish himself as a top midfielder in USL1."

The 23-year-old Dallas, Texas-native has already logged a wide range of experience across a multitude of clubs and soccer landscapes. Starting off in the FC Dallas Academy in 2021, Torres made his way through several clubs, including an international stint with Borussia Neunkirchen in Germany, before beginning his collegiate career in 2023.

Torres spent his freshman year with the Iowa Western Reivers where he made 12 appearances, scoring four goals and contributing two assists. In 2024, Torres transferred to Creighton University, notching three goals and two assists in his sole season with the Bluejays.

"Roman is a very solid two-way midfielder with experience across multiple levels," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "His technical ability and awareness will allow us to progress and attack in our style and his ability to cover ground and read situations will be valuable against the ball. We're very pleased to add him to our group this season."

Torres was drafted 25th overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft by Minnesota United FC. Following the draft, he signed his first professional contract with Minnesota United FC II before being immediately loaned out to USL Championship club, Birmingham Legion FC. During his time with Birmingham, he connected for two assists over 13 matches.

Most recently, in August of 2025 Torres was recalled to the Loons where he finished out the season with MNUFC2, appearing in nine matches, including three in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs. With his professional career on the rise, FMFC is excited to add Torres to the squad in his prime.

"I'm looking forward to making an impact within the team and working as a collective to give The Flock a lot of reasons to cheer this season," said Torres.

Torres will kick off the 2026 Forward Madison FC season on the road next month in Knoxville. The Mingos will host their 2026 Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the Club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field.







