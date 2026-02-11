Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Names Ty Sparks Director of Fan Relations

Chattanooga, TN - The Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club announces the appointment of Ty Sparks as the club's new Director of Fan Relations, effective February 16, 2026. Sparks returns to the organization after previously serving as Director of Ticketing from 2019 to 2023. In his role, Sparks will lead the club's ticket sales strategy and execution while continuing to strengthen the Red Wolves' connection with fans and the greater Chattanooga community.

"It has been amazing to witness the success and tradition that the Chattanooga Red Wolves have forged since the club's inaugural season," said Sparks. "Heart-pounding finishes, playoff victories, and unwavering community engagement are just a few of the many aspects that make this club special. The 2026 season presents an exciting opportunity to build on a strong foundation that has brought so much pride and enjoyment to the people of Chattanooga and the surrounding communities."

A graduate of the University of Alabama in 2018, Sparks brings a strong background in ticketing, event sales, and corporate partnerships. Following his initial tenure with the Red Wolves, Sparks served as Event Sales Manager at Topgolf in Mobile, Alabama, before most recently working as Director of Corporate Sales at Jacksonville State University.

"We are excited to welcome Ty back to the Chattanooga Red Wolves," said General Manager John White. "Ty has a deep understanding of our club, our market, and what makes this organization special. His passion for building relationships and connecting with people aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to working with him to continue strengthening the relationships that are vital to the Red Wolves and our community."

Sparks' experience in corporate sales adds meaningful value as the Red Wolves continue to grow their business operations. His background in developing partnerships, managing client relationships, and delivering customized sales solutions will support the club's ongoing efforts to build strong community connections.

"My previous time with the Red Wolves meant more to me than any other professional experience," Sparks added. "There is no better ownership, no better fan base, and no team more competitive than the boys in red. I chose this role because, as Coach Bear Bryant said, 'When Mama calls, you just have to come runnin'.'"

With Sparks stepping into the Director of Fan Relations role, the Chattanooga Red Wolves look ahead with continued focus on growing their fan base, enhancing the matchday experience, and building long-term connections throughout the Chattanooga region.







