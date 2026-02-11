Corpus Christi FC Adds Experience, Signing Jake Keegan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed forward Jake Keegan ahead of the Sharks' first pro season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Keegan returns to play alongside Paddy Langlois and under direction of Head Coach Éamon Zayed, all having been together in 2024 at Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. Keegan and Langlois both spent last season with Portland Hearts of Pine assisting in the first year team's deep playoff run.

"I can't wait to get things started in Corpus Christi this season," Keegan said. "New clubs in this league have always been a fun experience and reuniting with Éamon Zayed is something I am really looking forward to. We were able to have a tremendous amount of success in Colorado with the Hailstorm and we plan on replicating some of that in Texas."

Keegan ranks among the top ten in league history for appearances (third), minutes played (seventh), goals (sixth) and points (fifth). He is a 2020 USL League One Champion while playing for Greenville Triumph SC (2020) and a USL Jägermeister Cup Champion with Northern Colorado (2024).

Hailing from Stormville, NY, Keegan stayed close to home playing Division One soccer for Binghamton University for four years. After a year playing in Germany, he burst onto the soccer scene playing in Ireland for Galway United. Over his two seasons, he scored 27 goals in 63 appearances and helped the club get promoted to the top league in Ireland.

"What a career Jake has had and he's far from finished his playing journey," Coach Zayed said. "The Benjamin button of USL, he looks younger every time I see him. Our assistant coaches here have already commented on how fit he is for someone who has played for so long. Jake is a fighter with a never say quit attitude. He brings tremendous experience and if any young player in USL wants someone to look up to, it's Jake. A proven goalscorer at USL who adds an incredible work rate and professional attitude. I had the pleasure of working with him in 2024 and I'm excited to work alongside him again and continue to push him to achieve more."

Keegan joined Greenville in 2019 and has played in USL League One since. CCFC will be his sixth club in the league after Greenville (2019-2020, 2022), Forward Madison(2021), One Knoxville (2023), Northern Colorado (2024) and Portland Hearts of Pine (2025). Keegan was the first player to score for five different USL League One teams in the regular season.







