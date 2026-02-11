Union Omaha Signs Midfielder Edrey Cáceres

OMAHA, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed midfielder Edrey Cáceres, pending league and federation approval. Cáceres marks the Owls' second signing of the winter from Lexington SC of the USL Championship, this time to bolster the center of the park.

Cáceres will be taking on his second professional season with Union Omaha after leaping from college to the USL Championship in 2025. With Lexington SC, he made seven appearances, usually as a part of a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The midfielder also has USL League Two experience via Des Moines Menace in 2024, though he wasn't on the team for their matchup against Union Omaha in that year's U.S. Open Cup.

"From the first conversation that I had with Edrey, you can feel his desire to be successful, and we love that hunger," said Head Coach Vincenzo Candela. "We are very happy for him to join our great group. Edrey's quality on the ball and technical ability is going to help us control games in possession and create more in the final third."

Cáceres arrives with an impressive pedigree as well. As a youth player he rose through the ranks of Houston Dynamo's academy, even being named their Academy Player of the Year in his final season there in 2019. That year also marked his first call-up to the El Salvadoran U-23 national team. Cáceres was also a four-year player at Marquette University, making the All-BIG EAST Second Team three years in a row. As a graduate student at UCLA in 2024, he had six goals and two assists while appearing in all 19 matches for the Bruins (starting all but one of those).

Name Pronunciation: [ED-ree kah-SAIR-ess]

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of Birth: 04/16/2002

Born: Houston, Texas

Previous Team: Lexington SC

