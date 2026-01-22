Union Omaha Re-Signs Goalkeeper Cole Jensen

Published on January 22, 2026

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has re-signed goalkeeper Cole Jensen, pending league and federation approval. Jensen, a former Leagues Cup winner with Inter Miami, joined the Owls last season and made an immediate impact in goal.

Jensen was initially signed to Union Omaha on a 25-day contract after two full seasons with Inter Miami. He stepped into net in both the league and U.S. Open Cup early in the 2025 season, which helped him parlay the temporary deal into a full season's contract. In all, he made nine appearances for the Búhos, tallying a stellar 73.7% save percentage and two clean sheets in five USL League One appearances.

A former Lewis Central High Titan, the Council Bluffs native was the 2022 BIG East Goalkeeper of the Year at Xavier University, leading the conference in shutouts and ranking second in goals against average. That performance put him on the radar of MLS clubs, and Inter Miami would select him 18th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. Jensen appeared 22 times in MLS NEXT Pro for Inter Miami II. He kept three clean sheets in fifteen starts for the club in the year prior to his return home.

2026 ticket packages are now available. The Owls are moving downtown to Creighton's Morrison Stadium for the 2026 USL League One season, making for an exciting new atmosphere in the heart of Omaha.







