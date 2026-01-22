Defender Fabrice Ngah Returns to the Charlotte Independence for Fourth Season
Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that the club has exercised its option on defender Fabrice Ngah ahead of the 2026 USL League One season.
Ngah, 28, has made 88 appearances across three seasons with the Jacks. In 2025, the defender recorded a career-high five goals, ranking third on the team. Ngah led the team in tackles won and shot conversion rate, while ranking among the top five in most defensive categories.
"We are thrilled to have Fabrice back as a defensive mainstay for our roster," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "His physical presence and strength in one-on-one situations are foundational to our defensive unit. In addition, his ability to get forward and make plays in the final third is huge as evidenced by his five goals in 2025."
All five of Ngah's goals came during a nine-match stretch in 2025, a run of form that earned him four Team of the Week selections in Weeks 15, 16, 20, and 22.
The Cameroonian also earned a spot on the Jägermeister Cup Team of the Week in Round 4 after registering an assist in the Independence's 3-0 victory over Richmond on July 26.
