Academy Product Jefferson Amaya Returns to the Queen City

Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that former academy player Jefferson Amaya is returning to the club, pending league and federation approval.

Amaya, 22, is coming off a standout collegiate career at High Point University. The midfielder appeared in 66 matches for the Panthers, scoring 17 goals and adding 20 assists. Amaya earned a different major conference honor in each of his four seasons - the first player in Big South Conference history to accomplish the feat - collecting Big South Freshman of the Year (2022), Big South Offensive Player of the Year (2023), Big South Defensive Player of the Year (2024), and Big South Midfielder of the Year (2025) honors. Following his decorated career at High Point, Amaya was selected in the second round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft by Real Salt Lake.

"We are excited to bring back one of our own," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "Jefferson came through our academy and previously spent time with the first team as an academy player. During his college career, he continued to develop his game and has grown into an exceptional passer who reads the game very well. He also brings tremendous tenacity and work rate defensively. We're looking forward to the contributions he'll make to our group this season and to continuing to watch his development progress."

Amaya originally signed with the Independence as an academy player in March 2022, earning first-team minutes during the 2022 season and appearing in nine matches across all competitions.

Amaya currently represents El Salvador at the national team level and was recently called up in March 2026.

"I'm really excited and grateful to be back home and playing with this group of guys," said Amaya. "This team has everything it takes to accomplish great things this season, and I can't wait to get started."







