Trace Terry, 'Big Moment' Striker, Joins Fort Wayne Football Club on Eve of Team's Pro Debut

Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne Football Club bolstered its roster Friday with the addition of forward Trace Terry on the eve of the team's first professional match - 7 p.m. Saturday against FC Naples in Naples, Florida.

Terry's contract is pending league and federation approval.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to join Fort Wayne FC," Terry said. "From the conversations I've had with the staff, and what I've seen from the club, it's clear there's a strong culture and ambition here. I'm grateful for the chance to be part of it and can't wait to get to work, meet the fans, and help the team compete for a championship this season."

Terry, 22, who hails from Bellbrook, Ohio, played at Bowling Green State University from 2022 to 2025 and was a teammate of Fort Wayne FC defender Anthony Hernandez. Terry was chosen by Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders in the third round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft before returning to Bowling Green for his senior season.

He finished his college career with 28 goals and 13 assists in 68 matches, and his 11 game-winning goals were tied for second in program history.

"When we began the roster build at the end of last season, we intentionally planned to hold one or two roster spots for players who might become available later in the process. Thankfully we took this approach because we are thrilled to now be able to bring Trace Terry to Fort Wayne," said the club's head coach, Mike Avery.

"Trace is a striker we have always had very high on our list. He is a tall and athletic central striker who has a great penalty box presence as a goal creator."

In 2025, as a team captain, Terry totaled 10 goals and two assists in 17 matches. He was selected First Team All-Conference in the Missouri Valley Conference for the second straight year, and he was named to the United Soccer Coaches' All-West Region Second Team. He had game-winning goals in four of the Falcons' five victories and led the MVC in that category.

In 2024, when Terry had 12 goals and five assists in 18 matches, he was named to the United Soccer Coaches' All-American Second Team and to TopDrawerSoccer's All-American Third Team.

Terry also played in USL League Two, the pre-professional tier in which Fort Wayne FC played from 2021 to 2025; Terry competed for Toledo Villa FC in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

"What really impressed me from Trace's college career were the 'big moment' goals - when his team needed a goal, it was Trace who often delivered it," Avery said. "We played against Trace a few times in USL League Two, and we are all excited now to have him on our side."







