Pregame Preview: Sarasota vs Boise

Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Professional soccer arrives in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday, March 7th as the Sarasota Paradise kick off their USL League One season hosting fellow expansion side AC Boise at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch on Saturday.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Sarasota Paradise

Paradise are making their professional debut. Led by former Richmond Kickers assistant coach and League One champion Mika Elovaara, the team brings both youth and experience to this new chapter of Sarasota sports history. The club's first inaugural signing, Garrett McLaughlin is expected to make a major impact, as the forward is just two goal contributions shy of being the first player to 50 in league history. The team is anchored by club captain and all league defender Declan Watters, with co-captain and former USL League One champion Aaron Walker orchestrating the midfield.

AC Boise

AC Boise join the Paradise in making their professional soccer debut on Saturday at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch. Boise is led by head coach Nate Miller, who brings prior experience as an assistant coach for former USL Championship side San Diego Loyal and MLS club Real Salt Lake to the Idaho area. First signee Blake Bodily and forward Omar Yehya lead the team into its inaugural game.

Players to Watch

Declan Watters (DF - Sarasota): The captain for the Paradise is coming off a 2025 season with the Chattanooga Red Wolves where he had 28 tackles and 188 goal line clearances, earning himself All-League honors. Watters brings his talents to Sarasota where he hopes to lead in a successful first season.

Blake Bodily (LM - Boise): Boise's first signee and hometown kid, Bodily spent his 2025 with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, starting all 24 games he played and proving himself a stalwart in the Rowdies midfield.

GAME DETAILS

When: March 7, 2026

Where: Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch

Time: 7:30 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Tickets available at tickets.sarasotaparadise.us.







