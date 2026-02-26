Sarasota Paradise Announces Lakewood Ranch as Official Team Store Partner

Published on February 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota Paradise is proud to partner with Lakewood Ranch as the Official Team Store Partner for the 2026 season. The continuing partnership of Lakewood Ranch and Paradise demonstrates a shared commitment to a vibrant, connected sense of community. The Team Store represents a place where everyone can strengthen their connection to Paradise, sporting the latest team gear in sizes fit for all ages and activities. Whether it's to deck out in the sharpest apparel for game day or to show Paradise pride around town, fans will find everything they could want at the Team Store.

Lakewood Ranch is the #1 master-planned community in the U.S. Lakewood Ranch and Paradise share a passion for wellness, sustainability, and dedication to active living.

"Lakewood Ranch is more than just a place to live; it has truly become our home," said Sarasota Paradise CEO and Founder Marcus Walfridson. "The bond between Sarasota Paradise and Lakewood Ranch will continue to strengthen as we embark on our first season of professional soccer".

"Lakewood Ranch is proud to partner with Sarasota Paradise for the 2026 season, aligning with an organization that shares our commitment to community, excellence, and creating memorable experiences. This partnership reflects our support of local talent and our belief in the power of sports to bring people together," said Lakewood Ranch Communities Senior Vice President Laura Cole.

The Team Store is located at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch, immediately inside the main entrance of the stadium. It is open for every Paradise game day, select non-game events, and on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. To view the store hours or shop online, visit sarasotaparadise.store.

Learn more about Lakewood Ranch: Lakewoodranch.com

For more information on Sarasota Paradise and its partners, visit sarasotaparadise.us.







