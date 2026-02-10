Sarasota Paradise Signs USL League One Legend Aaron Walker

Sarasota, Fla. - Sarasota Paradise today announced the signing of USL League One midfielder Aaron Walker as player-coach, adding a decorated professional and proven leader to the organization's inaugural pro roster.

Walker brings almost two decades of playing experience at the collegiate and professional levels to his dual role, combining on-field performance with mentorship, tactical insight, and leadership.

A native of Woodstock, Georgia, Walker starred collegiately at Oglethorpe University, where he captained the Stormy Petrels and led them to their first-ever Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Championship and NCAA Division III Tournament appearance in 2011. He was also named to the All-SCAC First Team that season.

Walker's professional journey began with Georgia Revolution in the NPSL before stints abroad in Iceland's second division with BÍ/Bolungarvík and a brief time on the roster of then-USL Championship side FC Cincinnati. He later captained the Atlanta Silverbacks FC in the NPSL, tallying significant goal contributions in 2018.

In 2019, Walker joined Greenville Triumph SC ahead of their inaugural USL League One season, quickly becoming one of the club's most consistent performers and leaders. Over five seasons with the Triumph, he amassed over 131 appearances and 15 goals, served as co-captain, and helped the team establish itself as a perennial playoff contender.

Walker's time in Greenville was highlighted by helping guide the club to the 2020 USL League One Title and the 2020 USL League One Players' Shield, with Greenville finishing as regular-season points leaders and earning league honors amid a competitive campaign. He was also selected to the 2021 USL League One All-League Second Team for his standout performance that season, and captained the Triumph in multiple League One Finals appearances. He ranks among the league's all-time leaders in matches played, minutes logged, and matches won during the League One era.

Most recently, Walker played for South Georgia Tormenta FC, whom he joined for the 2024 season and, following his impact on the pitch and in the locker room, was entrusted with a player-coach role ahead of the 2025 USL League One season - a testament to his leadership, professionalism, and coaching potential.

"As a leader who has consistently elevated those around him and brought a winning mindset wherever he's played, Aaron embodies the mentality as well as core values at Sarasota Paradise," said Head Coach and Technical Director Mika Elovaara. "He knows how to win, how to be a true professional, and how to mentor young players. Players like Aaron are rare - he's a winner who embodies what it means to lead with passion and compassion, and we expect him to play a big part in our club on and off the field."

Walker expressed what it means to him to be joining the club in its inaugural season.

"Getting to be a part of a new pro club is something that I take great pride in. Not only getting to make history, but also leaving a footprint on the culture and foundation for years to come is very exciting to me," said Walker.

Now joining Sarasota Paradise, Walker adds proven leadership, tactical intelligence, and winning experience as the club prepares for its first professional season.

Walker joins Paradise as preparations continue for the club's historic debut in USL League One.

Walker joins Paradise as preparations continue for the club's historic debut in USL League One.







