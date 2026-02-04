Sarasota Paradise Invites the Community to a Preseason Game Versus New York City FC II - Complimentary Admission

Sarasota, Fla. - Sarasota Paradise invites the community to attend a preseason game featuring Paradise hosting New York City FC II at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch on Friday, February 13, at 11 a.m. Admission is free to the general public. New York City FC II is training in Lakewood Ranch as part of the Paradise's 2026 Preseason Platform.

Paradise, Sarasota's first and only professional sports team, is preparing for its inaugural professional season in USL League One. New York City FC II competes in MLS NEXT Pro and serves as the professional development team for New York City FC, providing a pathway for emerging talent within the City Football Group system.

"We're excited to play our first and only preseason at home against New York City FC II," said Sarasota Paradise Founder and CEO Marcus Walfridson. "On the field we continue our preparation that shows signs of greatness. This game will also showcase some of what the game day during the season will be, and provides much needed training for us to execute a top-level game experience starting March 7."

The Paradise will host 19 regular season games at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch in 2026, hosting USL League One opponents from across the nation.

Paradise fans can secure tickets to the team's first professional regular season game on Saturday, March 7, by visiting sarasotaparadise.us/tickets today.







