Kaihim Thomas Signs First USL Contract with Corpus Christi FC

Published on February 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed midfielder Kaihim Thomas ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval. It's Thomas' first contract in USL.

Thomas has been called into the Trinidad and Tobago National Team several times since 2022. He's made appearances in Gold Cup qualifying and Gold Cup matches.

Thomas began his professional career at 20-years-old, starting out in 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago's top division with La Horquetta Rangers.

Thomas soon moved over to Defense Force FC in the same league for the 2023-2024 season. Thomas contributed to the two league cups they won since then, including an impressive 20-2 run in 2024-2025. Defense Force also claimed the first two, First Citizens Knockout Cup.

"I'm very excited and proud to be part of CCFC this season," Thomas said. "With this being my first contract away from home, I'm confident enough to know that I'll add value to the team this season and help us to earn titles."

"Kaihim is a young dynamic player who's already had experience with his National Team of Trinidad & Tobago," Head Coach and Sporting Director Éamon Zayed said. "He's a player I earmarked as a signing when I took over this job. My belief is that I can help develop him into, not only a top USL talent, but also a regular in his National Team squad."







