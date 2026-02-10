New York Cosmos Celebrate Legends Night at USL League One Home Opener on March 14

Paterson, NJ - The New York Cosmos will officially return to competitive play on Saturday, March 14, 2026, when the club makes its USL League One debut against Portland Hearts of Pine at historic Hinchliffe Stadium.

The home opener will honor Cosmos legends through Legends Night, a special evening celebrating the players and figures whose legacy helped shape one of the most iconic clubs in American soccer history. The night serves as both a tribute to the Cosmos' storied past and a symbolic transition into the club's next era, as the team returns to the professional soccer landscape.

Several Cosmos legends will be in attendance, including Werner Roth (1971-1980), Shep Messing (1975-1980), and Marcos Senna (2015-2016), with additional honorees to be announced. Legends will be recognized throughout the evening as part of the matchday experience at Hinchliffe Stadium.

In addition to former Cosmos players, members of the Cosmos Girls will also be in attendance, further honoring the generations of players and community members who have been part of the club's history.

To commemorate the occasion, the Cosmos have released an exclusive Legends Night pre-match jersey, featuring the names of historic Cosmos players incorporated into the design. The limited-edition jersey is available for purchase now and will be sold in limited quantities online and on matchday, while supplies last.

The March 14 match marks the club's official return to professional competition in USL League One, opening a new chapter rooted in history, community, and ambition.

Additional Legends Night details, matchday programming, and additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit nycosmos.com.







